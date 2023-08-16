Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool over America's eyes

In case you were under the mistaken assumption the 'Inflation Reduction Act' was about reducing inflation, creepy John Podesta was at the White House today to relieve you of that notion. According to Podesta, it's really about 'climate change'. Of course, it is.

This is beyond hilarious: Biden Climate Adviser John Podesta just used forecasts by Credit Suisse to support the admin's ESG plans...



Reminder: Credit Suisse collapsed this year because, after years of fraud/scandal, many of their own customers deemed the bank *not* trustworthy. pic.twitter.com/Y7Ni5AN8Mf — Will Hild (@WillHild) August 16, 2023

Never fear, they are totally on the up and up now, however.

John Podesta just spent three minutes at the White House press briefing explaining how the "Inflation Reduction Act" is actually just a massive piece of climate legislation. pic.twitter.com/FcyAZTgyrF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2023

Are you not entertained?

It’s almost like we’ve been right all along, the aging of tweets has truly begun.



Lo and behold everyone, the “everything’s ok, the adults are in charge” Act was a silly show the politicians marvelously played out for us plebs.



I change my mind, politics aren’t more… — America Chavo (@El_Don_MigL) August 16, 2023

Americans see the prices of gas and groceries. We are all painfully aware inflation isn't easing.

they are changing their tune because the legislation did not reduce inflation, and they now want it to appear as if it helps reduce "global boiling". when winter comes they will credit it with global cooling. — Dan Aronstein (@DanAronstein) August 16, 2023

So....everything that the critics stated at the time of it's passage? — Did Marcell Ozuna Strikeout? (@LastWordWilliam) August 16, 2023

Yes, exactly everything critics said about the plan is coming true. Shocker!

John Podesta: The 'Inflation Reduction Act’ is all about the climate crisis.



Now you know why grocery store prices are still sky-high. pic.twitter.com/Zh183AfU5b — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) August 16, 2023

Once again, the Democrats have scammed Americans.

Desperate times call for desperate measures as the failing Biden regime calls on creepy John Podesta to push the “climate change” agenda forward at the White House.pic.twitter.com/d55Le9XIIb — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) August 16, 2023

The President and the Vice President can't form understandable sentences, so they had to leave it to Podesta to try and sound intelligent.

John Podesta appeared at the @WhiteHouse podium to claim that climate change caused the wildfire and deaths in Hawaii, and that the Inflation Reduction Act will help prevent future deadly wildfires. Talk about exploiting an ongoing disaster for ideological and political purposes. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 16, 2023

The people of Hawaii are begging for aid and the best this administration can give them is worthless platitudes about climate crisis.

Top Biden advisor John Podesta on climate change: "The public not only gets it, I think they're feeling it!" pic.twitter.com/4lk28LOekM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Oh, we are feeling it alright. Americans are living paycheck to paycheck like never before. We are all feeling it.

