Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool over America's eyes

justmindy  |  3:17 PM on August 16, 2023

In case you were under the mistaken assumption the 'Inflation Reduction Act' was about reducing inflation, creepy John Podesta was at the White House today to relieve you of that notion. According to Podesta, it's really about 'climate change'. Of course, it is.

Never fear, they are totally on the up and up now, however.

Are you not entertained?

Americans see the prices of gas and groceries. We are all painfully aware inflation isn't easing.

Yes, exactly everything critics said about the plan is coming true. Shocker!

Once again, the Democrats have scammed Americans.

The President and the Vice President can't form understandable sentences, so they had to leave it to Podesta to try and sound intelligent.

The people of Hawaii are begging for aid and the best this administration can give them is worthless platitudes about climate crisis.

Oh, we are feeling it alright. Americans are living paycheck to paycheck like never before. We are all feeling it.

