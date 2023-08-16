Megyn Kelly hammers 'disgusting display' of shamelessness from Rachel Maddow & Hillary Clinton

As we told you yesterday, another "peak shamelessness" moment occurred on MSNBC when Rachel Maddow interviewed Hillary Clinton. The two were giddy because the interview took place just after more Trump indictments were announced, this time in Georgia.

There was zero self-awareness on display while Clinton and Maddow scolded those who spread "conspiracy theories" and question the results of elections. Irony detectors then exploded:

The irony of watching Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton scold people for spreading conspiracy theories about stolen elections when they were the biggest Trump-Russian collusion hoaxers after the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/ptBksdnCpZ — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 15, 2023

That's rich considering Hillary's campaign helped fund the Steele dossier that was used as bogus "evidence" for the Left's "Russia collusion" narrative. Clinton still lost the 2016 election but then went on to claim it was stolen from her. But Trump questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election is a "threat to democracy" and is part of the reason the Left wants Trump thrown in jail.

Megyn Kelly saw and heard enough of the hypocritical BS from those two and rightly went off:

Reality nuke incoming:

Here’s @megynkelly once again solidifying her position as my number one girl crush… pic.twitter.com/NLwAFUC0Y3 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 16, 2023

BOOM!

But in fairness to MSNBC, "disgusting display" is their specialty and they certainly delivered with that Maddow/Clinton interview.

Correct. I watched the interview with @megynkelly. She did what all journalists should do; she pushed, prodded, and dug into his talking points. Bravo.

If we had more journalists and fewer cheerleaders (on both sides), we probably wouldn't be as far gone as we currently are. https://t.co/0CwTonmtWk — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 16, 2023

The definition of "journalism" has changed drastically in the last decade (or more) and trust in the media has gone to the same place as Hillary Clinton's two presidential campaigns: Down the drain.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!