Julie Kelly shares transcript from judge in Trump's J6 case that does NOT scream 'fair trial'

This week, the judge in Trump's January 6th case, Tanya Chutkan, warned Donald Trump about "inflammatory statements" after special counsel Jack Smith was triggered by one of the former president's Truth Social posts:

The judge overseeing special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 case against Donald Trump issued a protective order against the former president following a hearing Friday in which she cautioned Trump against making "inflammatory statements" about the case and said that his First Amendment rights are "not absolute." Judge Tanya Chutkan heard arguments Friday on the terms of a protective order that Smith was seeking in order to prevent "the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials" his team is preparing to turn over to Trump's attorneys for them to prepare Trump's defense. Trump himself was not present at the hearing. The judge's ruling, issued following the hearing, prohibits the disclosure of a range of "sensitive" materials, including all recordings, transcripts, interview reports and related exhibits shared by the special counsel.

At that hearing, Chutkan said, "I intend to ensure the orderly administration of justice in this case as I would with any other case."

However, Julie Kelly shared a transcript of what the judge said when sentencing another January 6th defendant and it seems a bit hard to believe that justice will be blind in this case, nor will there be a lack of hypocrisy:

Today Judge Tanya Chutkan warned Trump's lawyers that politics had no place in her courtroom or in this case.



But here is Judge Chutkan berating a J6er during a sentencing hearing in Oct. 2022.



She clearly expressed anger that Trump was still "free" and not behind bars: pic.twitter.com/BaFEItMGYz — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 11, 2023

Yikes! That doesn't exactly scream "fair trial."

How is this person allowed to oversee this trial? https://t.co/6NF5n6DK8Y — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 12, 2023

Politics has NO place in Chutkan's courtroom (unless she's the one doing the politicking apparently).

What a hypocrite https://t.co/Wvd43Bg2SE — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 12, 2023

Unbelievable.

Obama-appointed federal judge overseeing Jack Smith political prosecution had previously complained Trump was a free man. https://t.co/FPTSdBcQj7 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 12, 2023

Interesting... wonder how any appeals court would view this. So much for justice being blind. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) August 11, 2023

How can Trump expect a fair trial under this judge? https://t.co/wjtxFnrx2J — Dr. Eoin Lenihan (@EoinLenihan) August 12, 2023

Also we're expected to believe this particular judge was chosen completely at random.

