Level of POTUS gaslighting about inflation now almost as high as inflation under Biden

Doug P.  |  9:57 AM on August 12, 2023


The Biden White House's re-election strategy of gaslighting is going strong heading into an election year.

Today's example is the issue of inflation, and obviously whoever wrote this tweet hopes you haven't been to a grocery store or gas station lately: 

And by "fallen" @POTUS means it's going up a bit slower than it was midway through the first year of his presidency. Gas prices are also on the rise and the border and cities are being overrun by illegal "migrants."

White House: "Isn't this great!?"

Constant lying is all they have. If Biden had been the captain of the Titanic his crew would have been reminding everybody that salt water is good for the skin.

Ironically the Dems passed the "Inflation Reduction Act" just ahead of that happening, and even Biden admits now that the bill wasn't about reducing inflation (ya don't say!).

Team Biden could hire a Godzilla-sized masseuse and that still wouldn't be enough muscle to massage this administration's disastrous numbers into anything convincing. 

 

