Level of POTUS gaslighting about inflation now almost as high as inflation under Biden

The Biden White House's re-election strategy of gaslighting is going strong heading into an election year.

Today's example is the issue of inflation, and obviously whoever wrote this tweet hopes you haven't been to a grocery store or gas station lately:

The numbers are clear: Our economy remains strong.



Inflation has fallen nearly two thirds since last year, despite unemployment remaining near a record low and real wages growing this year. pic.twitter.com/UjVd8OS5oM — President Biden (@POTUS) August 11, 2023

And by "fallen" @POTUS means it's going up a bit slower than it was midway through the first year of his presidency. Gas prices are also on the rise and the border and cities are being overrun by illegal "migrants."

White House: "Isn't this great!?"

You know this economy is a disaster.

You know more people than ever are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

You know people have record-breaking amounts of credit card debt.

You know people are working multiple jobs just to get by.



And instead of addressing that, you gaslight us all. https://t.co/IbRWnGkUVn — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 12, 2023

Constant lying is all they have. If Biden had been the captain of the Titanic his crew would have been reminding everybody that salt water is good for the skin.

Where did that big ass mountain in the middle of this graph come from, Brandon? Did something happen in January of 2021 that we should talk about? https://t.co/4KRFwOk36q — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) August 12, 2023

Ironically the Dems passed the "Inflation Reduction Act" just ahead of that happening, and even Biden admits now that the bill wasn't about reducing inflation (ya don't say!).

Now do your inauguration until a few months ago, CHAMP. pic.twitter.com/c5ua3cRoPa — 🅶🅷🅾🆂🆃 🅾🅵 🅲🅾🅱🆈 🇺🇸 (@GhostofCoby) August 11, 2023

Boy they love to massage those numbers to fit their narrative. pic.twitter.com/2IL7xxO06Y — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) August 11, 2023

Team Biden could hire a Godzilla-sized masseuse and that still wouldn't be enough muscle to massage this administration's disastrous numbers into anything convincing.

