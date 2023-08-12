Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums

In recent days and weeks, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have dropped some receipts "detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine." Yesterday Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that David Weiss would be heading up a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

One Dem and big Biden fan has seen enough:

Guys I am PISSED at the absolute slander our First Family is going through for the sake of political gain and scoring clicks.



President Biden has been in public life for 50+ years and prior to running for president, he was regarded as nothing but a good and decent family man, by… pic.twitter.com/Gp7irl2JNy — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 11, 2023

First off, some questions about the photo:

Biden only recently acknowledged that he has a seventh grandchild, more than four years after she was born.

There's a granddaughter missing from this photo. https://t.co/lb4ESdkFeI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2023

Joe Biden and his political career are remembered less fondly by many.

Counterpoint: I’ve always thought Joe Biden was sort of a dirtbag who played up the goofy train-riding, Scranton boy angle to divert from the fact that he’s a power-hungry DC swamp creature. https://t.co/xXT4IBO8l1 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 12, 2023

Hunter Biden has done the following:



-Slept with his brother's widow

-Illegally paid for prostitutes

-Illegally owned and disposed of a firearm

-Done enough illegal drugs to kill 10 elephants

-Manipulated employees into sex

-Worked as a political lobbyist

-Got jobs in other… https://t.co/rLOQ9BBFRR — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) August 12, 2023

It depends on what your definition of "good and decent" is...

You may have missed the #HighTechLyching of Clarence Thomas ... I watched it live back in the early 90's & saw the true measure of that "good & decent family man." — Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) August 12, 2023

"A good and decent family man" who slandered an innocent man for political purposes; even before he began selling influence to foreign governments. https://t.co/aKWL05FD38 — Bolt Vanderhuge (@GenghisKhet) August 12, 2023

He's always been known as a lying scumbag... he literally plagiarized the lives of the Kennedy brothers. Which is why he dropped out of TWO presidential campaigns... who you think you fooling? pic.twitter.com/t5RdS9grIg — Barton Bella (@BartonBella1) August 12, 2023

Other than all that, totally good and decent! (Cue massive eye roll)

Now that you've heard Chris Jackson's story on Joe Biden, you should hear @redsteeze tell you the truth about this myth. https://t.co/klsfP6x0Qv https://t.co/0aRBVWjWss — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 12, 2023

Also it's interesting what constitutes "slander" when it comes to the Bidens:

Releasing actual bank records = "slander." https://t.co/lrGbeww9uM — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 12, 2023

How dare they!

