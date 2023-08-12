Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums

It's OK to oppose child trafficking
Doug P.  |  12:23 PM on August 12, 2023
Meme screenshot

In recent days and weeks, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have dropped some receipts "detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine." Yesterday Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that David Weiss would be heading up a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

One Dem and big Biden fan has seen enough:

First off, some questions about the photo:

Biden only recently acknowledged that he has a seventh grandchild, more than four years after she was born.

Joe Biden and his political career are remembered less fondly by many.

FuzzyChimp

It depends on what your definition of "good and decent" is...

Other than all that, totally good and decent! (Cue massive eye roll)

Also it's interesting what constitutes "slander" when it comes to the Bidens:

How dare they!

***

