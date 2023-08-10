WaPo's Philip Bump says James Comer still hasn't proven Biden's involvement in bribery scheme

'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay
Doug P.  |  11:27 AM on August 10, 2023
Screen shot

About a week ago we told you that the Washington Post's Philip Bump claimed that Devon Archer's testimony said the exact opposite of what Republicans were claiming.

House Oversight Republicans released another batch of bank records yesterday "detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine" and you'd think "journalists" would want to dig deeper. Instead, Bump is saying Comer hasn't presented any evidence to indicate there was bribery going on: 

Some "journalists" are actually thinking that only a check made out to Joe Biden with the word "bribe" written in the memo section would be proof.

If Richard Nixon had been a Dem and Washington Post "journalists" had their current attitude he'd have finished two full terms and would be best known for wearing wing-tipped shoes on the beach.

The "Real Journalists™" are saying Republicans aren't proving their case instead of checking it out themselves.

It's "D"ifferent this time.

Let's face it, the lib media wouldn't even be satisfied if a check that looked like this surfaced:

That's what "journalists" are waiting for and even if that were real they'd have an explanation for why it doesn't matter.

*** 

