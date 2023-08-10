WaPo's Philip Bump says James Comer still hasn't proven Biden's involvement in bribery scheme

About a week ago we told you that the Washington Post's Philip Bump claimed that Devon Archer's testimony said the exact opposite of what Republicans were claiming.

House Oversight Republicans released another batch of bank records yesterday "detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine" and you'd think "journalists" would want to dig deeper. Instead, Bump is saying Comer hasn't presented any evidence to indicate there was bribery going on:

Three months ago, James Comer alleged that Biden had taken a bribe. Today, he released new information about money paid to Hunter Biden — but nothing to the president, including this "bribe." So where is it? https://t.co/rwiBMWjDGd — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 9, 2023

Some "journalists" are actually thinking that only a check made out to Joe Biden with the word "bribe" written in the memo section would be proof.

Anyway, it seems like the never-validated claim that Joe Biden was paid $5 million by Zlochevsky has been usefully morphed into “well, vibes can be a bribe.”



Like “actually, surveilling campaign staff is the same as a wiretapp at Trump Tower.” — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 10, 2023

If Richard Nixon had been a Dem and Washington Post "journalists" had their current attitude he'd have finished two full terms and would be best known for wearing wing-tipped shoes on the beach.

Your parents and family can call me if they need help or counseling. I feel for them. The horror of being linked to such a tier-one imbecile must be awful. Lemme know. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 9, 2023

Why did Biden meet with all those oligarchs who paid Hunter Biden so much money, Phillip? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 10, 2023

The "Real Journalists™" are saying Republicans aren't proving their case instead of checking it out themselves.

It's "D"ifferent this time.

They’re really going for “yeah sure the Biden family got bribes but maybe they didn’t share it with Joe” https://t.co/rj6UPYXOsU — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 10, 2023

Let's face it, the lib media wouldn't even be satisfied if a check that looked like this surfaced:

That's what "journalists" are waiting for and even if that were real they'd have an explanation for why it doesn't matter.

***

Related:

Rep. James Comer says banks submitted more than 170 suspicious activity reports on the Bidens

WaPo's Philip Bump looks at the central conspiracy theory on the Right: Democrats are evil

Read it and WEEP, Dems: Oversight Committee releases Devon Archer transcripts and it's BAD (for Biden)

WaPo's Philip Bump explains how criticism of Ilhan Omar's antisemitism is rooted in Islamophobia

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!