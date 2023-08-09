Researcher & ex climate change alarmist tells John Stossel how 'The Science' is corrupt

WH bag of coke reportedly belonged to person in 'Biden family orbit' (but...
Doug P.  |  10:20 AM on August 09, 2023
Yesterday the Biden White House wanted to sound the alarm again about the existential threat that is posed by the burning of fossil fuels. How did they do that? By firing up Air Force One and having President Biden head to the Grand Canyon to explain how this administration is trying to "save the planet" (if anything they're doing precisely the opposite). 

Biden then sat down for a super-challenging interview with... The Weather Channel. Biden was not asked about the Weather Channel's founder's thoughts about climate change.

On this same topic, John Stossel has a great interview with a researcher and former climate change alarmist who addressed the "consensus of scientists" argument often used by the likes of Al Gore, John Kerry, and the rest.

Watch:

Researchers and scientists aren't heard from on mainstream outlets because they're ignored and attacked, not because they don't exist:

None of this will be too surprising to our regular readers but it's still incredible to hear about the dishonesty in much of the "science" community ("follow the money" as usual).

Author Michael Crichton nailed it years ago:

Let’s be clear: the work of science has nothing whatever to do with consensus. Consensus is the business of politics. Science, on the contrary, requires only one investigator who happens to be right, which means that he or she has results that are verifiable by reference to the real world. In science consensus is irrelevant. What is relevant is reproducible results. The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus. There is no such thing as consensus science. If it’s consensus, it isn’t science. If it’s science, it isn’t consensus. Period.

***

