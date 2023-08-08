President to sit for an interview with The Weather Channel

President Biden was at the Grand Canyon today talking about seemingly random topics, and then he's going to sit for an interview with The Weather Channel. As we now know, Biden called into his son's business meetings more than 20 times to talk about the weather, so we know he has a lot to say on the subject. The interview will be taped Tuesday and aired Wednesday, so they'll have plenty of time to edit it.

EXCLUSIVE: @POTUS sits down with The Weather Channel’s @StephanieAbrams to discuss our changing planet.



Join us WEDNESDAY from 6 a.m. - noon ET on air and on our TV app: https://t.co/Feaf8zTBxX pic.twitter.com/W8JegkTisT — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 8, 2023

"To discuss our changing planet." The planet's been changing for about 6 billion years, but this past July was really hot.

Today at the Grand Canyon - the President will tape an interview on his plan to combat climate change, addressing the threat posed by extreme weather and to promote resilience. Meeting viewers where they are - including those who don’t tune into political news on a regular basis. https://t.co/zQWBH2hlEs — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) August 8, 2023

Will he be addressing why he has repeatedly lied about his son dying in Iraq? — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 8, 2023

Wow that's crazy can we talk about how a week ago he announced he would stop lying about how many grandkids he has in order to protect his son who was handed such a corrupt sweetheart plea deal that it fell apart in court? — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 8, 2023

Why not a live interview? — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) August 8, 2023

Let me guess: This about the so-called "climate crisis"? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 8, 2023

Well we’ve been told he discussed the weather when calling into Hunter’s business meetings🤷🏼‍♀️. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 8, 2023

"Biden, Sir, they said you talked about the weather. We need to get you on the weather channel immediately to prove you are truly a weatherman." Insert @weatherchannel

You can't make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/syfHwAW3Hs — Kristi Lade 🇺🇲 (@LadeKristi) August 8, 2023

The man really enjoys talking about the weather. — Tristan (@abc_iquv) August 8, 2023

Is he going to add meteorologist to his long resume of made up jobs? — DizNick (@Mr_Malarkey_) August 8, 2023

Another tough interview. — Paul Morelli (@PaulOPinion) August 8, 2023

This really is the Biden 2024 campaign in action. He'd really like to campaign from his basement in Delaware again. But he'll do tough interviews with The Weather Channel. And the DNC says there won't be any debates.

Useless.

***



