President to sit for an interview with The Weather Channel

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 08, 2023
Andy Newman

President Biden was at the Grand Canyon today talking about seemingly random topics, and then he's going to sit for an interview with The Weather Channel. As we now know, Biden called into his son's business meetings more than 20 times to talk about the weather, so we know he has a lot to say on the subject. The interview will be taped Tuesday and aired Wednesday, so they'll have plenty of time to edit it.

"To discuss our changing planet." The planet's been changing for about 6 billion years, but this past July was really hot.

Sam J.

This really is the Biden 2024 campaign in action. He'd really like to campaign from his basement in Delaware again. But he'll do tough interviews with The Weather Channel. And the DNC says there won't be any debates.

Useless.

***


CLIMATE CHANGE INTERVIEW JOE BIDEN WEATHER

