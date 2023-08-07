Kayleigh McEnany spots predictable media disinterest in Gold Star Families hammering Biden admin

EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ
Doug P.  |  4:27 PM on August 07, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Gold Star Families shared their maddening and heartbreaking stories at a forum in California today about the lies they were told and how they were treated following the Biden administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. The testimony was powerful.  

One Gold Star Father hammered Biden, Blinken and Austin and challenged them to admit to their mistakes and resign:

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany couldn't help but notice which cable news outlets didn't want to help shine a light on the testimony being delivered at the Gold Star Families' forum:

MSNBC and CNN were just doing the job of "journalism"... as they define it.

President Biden's approval is already circling the drain but just imagine how bad it would be if he didn't have all the water carriers in the media doing their best to cover for this administration's numerous disasters.

