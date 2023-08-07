Kayleigh McEnany spots predictable media disinterest in Gold Star Families hammering Biden admin

Gold Star Families shared their maddening and heartbreaking stories at a forum in California today about the lies they were told and how they were treated following the Biden administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. The testimony was powerful.

One Gold Star Father hammered Biden, Blinken and Austin and challenged them to admit to their mistakes and resign:

Gold Star Father Darin Hoover to Joe Biden:



"Be a grown ass man..." pic.twitter.com/0QVjKdggku — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2023

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany couldn't help but notice which cable news outlets didn't want to help shine a light on the testimony being delivered at the Gold Star Families' forum:

The testimony of these Gold Star families who lost children in the tragic Afghanistan exit is powerful, emotional, and incredibly important.



MSNBC & CNN should have covered this testimony. (The several times I checked, they were not).



Every American should see it. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 7, 2023

MSNBC and CNN were just doing the job of "journalism"... as they define it.

Every station should have been covering, it, but with exception of Fox News, none of the other stations were showing it at all. — Politcswatch (@Politcswatch) August 7, 2023

President Biden's approval is already circling the drain but just imagine how bad it would be if he didn't have all the water carriers in the media doing their best to cover for this administration's numerous disasters.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!