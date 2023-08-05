Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio record

We talked about this yesterday but it's definitely worth revisiting because the mockery and eye-rolling just keeps on piling up.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the State Department have "strongly condemned" government leaders charging and convicting political opponents. No, not in the U.S., but in Russia:

The United States strongly condemns Russia’s conviction of opposition leader Aleksey Navalny on politically motivated charges. The Kremlin cannot silence the truth. Navalny should be released. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 4, 2023

We're not certain what the ratio record is, but that one's certainly got to be nearing the top ten.

This is not a @TheBabylonBee headline. This is a real tweet. https://t.co/etrNgrwg3X — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 5, 2023

Blinken's tweet is definitely close to Bee level, but unfortunately it's real life and so is the Biden administration.

You interfered with the 2020 US election by pushing a fake story that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” - it wasn’t. But you pushed the Chinese government’s preferred talking point.



You’ve lost any credibility and moral authority to lecture others. https://t.co/ZlNE81H4A0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 5, 2023

These people always accuse others of exactly what they're doing.

I honestly can’t tell if this is a joke… a giant trolling…? https://t.co/cWW8aq9ZlQ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 5, 2023

This is either the most tone-deaf and least self-aware administration we’ve ever had or they know they’re hypocrites and are purposely rubbing all of this in our faces.



I think it’s the latter. https://t.co/MDuuZMs0rS — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) August 5, 2023

Yes, likely the latter.

So as you prosecute political rivals you are condemning prosecuting political rivals ? Pretty rich. https://t.co/yiFAM3K1QY — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) August 5, 2023

Richer than cheesecake.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!