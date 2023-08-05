Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the cultu...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 13: Devon Archer (Part 2)

Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio record

Doug P.  |  2:46 PM on August 05, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We talked about this yesterday but it's definitely worth revisiting because the mockery and eye-rolling just keeps on piling up.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the State Department have "strongly condemned" government leaders charging and convicting political opponents. No, not in the U.S., but in Russia: 

We're not certain what the ratio record is, but that one's certainly got to be nearing the top ten.

Blinken's tweet is definitely close to Bee level, but unfortunately it's real life and so is the Biden administration. 

These people always accuse others of exactly what they're doing.

*** 

