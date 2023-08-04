Biden's SecState condemning Putin for jailing opposition leader sparks gif & meme-fest

UNHINGED Keith Olbermann TRASHES Megyn Kelly in an INSANE Twitter rant
Doug P.  |  7:46 PM on August 04, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Some news out of Russia caught the attention of the U.S. State Department today.

From the AP:

MELEKHOVO, Russia (AP) — A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.

The new charges are related to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. It was his fifth criminal conviction and his third and longest prison term — all of which his supporters see as a deliberate Kremlin strategy to silence its most ardent opponent.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the conviction this way:

Well isn't that something totally worthy of condemning!? 

Too bad the Biden administration has zero self-awareness (or doesn't care to have any).

Yes, irony detected!

Weird, right?

Just a little.

The only that that can really be done at this point is to flood the zone with gifs and memes.

Clay Travis will take this one home:

And yet the Biden State Department keeps doing just that.

*** 

