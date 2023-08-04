Biden's SecState condemning Putin for jailing opposition leader sparks gif & meme-fest

Some news out of Russia caught the attention of the U.S. State Department today.

From the AP:

MELEKHOVO, Russia (AP) — A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated. The new charges are related to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. It was his fifth criminal conviction and his third and longest prison term — all of which his supporters see as a deliberate Kremlin strategy to silence its most ardent opponent.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the conviction this way:

The United States strongly condemns Russia’s conviction of opposition leader Aleksey Navalny on politically motivated charges. The Kremlin cannot silence the truth. Navalny should be released. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 4, 2023

Well isn't that something totally worthy of condemning!?

Too bad the Biden administration has zero self-awareness (or doesn't care to have any).

The irony of this tweet … off the charts. https://t.co/W7N1ppnqYg — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 4, 2023

Yes, irony detected!

The State Department issues statements like this all of the time about foreign countries…and yet when it’s happening here…🤨 https://t.co/uR76HmZkY3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 4, 2023

Weird, right?

The lack of self-awareness is just astonishing….. https://t.co/ppp38TZczU — Stacey (Not on Threads) (@ScotsFyre) August 4, 2023

Just a little.

The only that that can really be done at this point is to flood the zone with gifs and memes.

The Biden administration is speaking out against the prosecution of an opposition leader…



…in Russia. https://t.co/wlp8zDgRtn pic.twitter.com/whzmNJmorD — 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) August 4, 2023

“In America opposition leaders are respected and not politically prosecuted. Donald Trump faces 450 years in prison.” https://t.co/BiHKIrnJa7 pic.twitter.com/izgZSq8UKg — הירסטי ☧ (@Hrstyyy) August 4, 2023

Aside from the fact that the rest of the world is laughing at these kinds of statements from the Biden Administration… https://t.co/voDmLOJ8Ek pic.twitter.com/b6MiilbZlK — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 4, 2023

Say the people literally prosecuting the opposition leader on politically motivated charges. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 4, 2023

Clay Travis will take this one home:

For 240 years the United States government could have this position. With Joe Biden’s department of justice trying to put his chief political rival in prison for the rest of his life, we no longer have the moral authority to call out other countries for doing the same. https://t.co/15RPtGhpJa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 4, 2023

And yet the Biden State Department keeps doing just that.

