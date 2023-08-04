Try not to laugh at the reason Nancy Pelosi says Republicans seek to impeach Biden

Republican investigations into allegations of Biden family corruption continue, and according to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the Right is just trying to distract from the...

Ok, first we should add a beverage warning to this one so you don't risk ruining your phone or computer. Ready? Here we go...

Pelosi says the Republicans are trying to distract from the great economy "Bidenomics" has created:

.@SpeakerPelosi: Republicans are only talking about impeaching Biden as a "diversionary tactic" from the strong economy pic.twitter.com/i7RwzQn4aQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2023

If Pelosi ever retires from politics (she won't) she'll definitely have a career in unintentional comedy.

Citizens struggling to pay increase in rent and groceries disagree with Nancy who has $20 a pint ice cream in her fridge. — Visibly Suppressed (@MaryForbes14) August 4, 2023

Is there any doubt that Pelosi thinks it's a "strong economy" -- all members of Congress who get richer by insider trading probably believe that.

Nan hitting the vodka early again? 🤡 https://t.co/JXpZ3jsgn8 — Gideon (@gideon_556) August 4, 2023

Maybe Pelosi stores that in the freezer next to her high end ice cream.

I wish the economy was half as good as they insist on telling me it is. https://t.co/iimMYv0ifI — Heather After the Middle (@MomTo6Lambs) August 4, 2023

If you need further proof that Pelosi's wrong about the economy being great, Joy Behar agrees with her:

JOY BEHAR: “People are having an easier time putting bread on the table!” pic.twitter.com/yxxkRhfspe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2023

The economic weather is great still for those who make millions of dollars per year.

***

