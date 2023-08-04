Try not to laugh at the reason Nancy Pelosi says Republicans seek to impeach Biden

Tucker on Twitter Episode 13: Devon Archer (Part 2)
Doug P.  |  3:16 PM on August 04, 2023

Republican investigations into allegations of Biden family corruption continue, and according to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the Right is just trying to distract from the... 

Ok, first we should add a beverage warning to this one so you don't risk ruining your phone or computer. Ready? Here we go...

Pelosi says the Republicans are trying to distract from the great economy "Bidenomics" has created:

If Pelosi ever retires from politics (she won't) she'll definitely have a career in unintentional comedy.

Is there any doubt that Pelosi thinks it's a "strong economy" -- all members of Congress who get richer by insider trading probably believe that.

Maybe Pelosi stores that in the freezer next to her high end ice cream.

If you need further proof that Pelosi's wrong about the economy being great, Joy Behar agrees with her:

The economic weather is great still for those who make millions of dollars per year.

