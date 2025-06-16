'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the...
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10% Flat Rate Surrender

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It appears the EU has decided they better bargain with Trump and stop trying to stonewall. He is the master of the 'Art of the Deal' after all. 

The European Union is reportedly prepared to accept a flat 10% tariff on all exports to the United States in a bid to prevent steeper duties on critical sectors like automobiles, pharmaceuticals and electronics.

The proposal would be pitched to Trump administration officials as a strategic concession and on a temporary basis, according to the German-language business daily Handelsblatt.

“The offer to US counterparts would come only under certain conditions and would not be billed as permanent,” the paper reported, citing senior EU negotiators. The development comes as President Trump and other world leaders meet in Canada this week for the annual G-7 summit. The gathering is expected to be dominated by escalating Israel-Iran war, as well as ongoing trade disputes. 

Trump has already levied a 10% universal tariff on imports from the EU, as well as 25% on steel and automobiles. He has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 50% on all imports from the 27-member bloc.

Last week, Trump warned that the US could soon act unilaterally if progress in trade talks stalls.

Trump will never balk.

It always seems to go that way.

All that matters is the dollar wins. America First!

Trump said it would just take a little time and he was right.

Europe knows where home is. Heh.

As Trump said they would.

Have a little faith in President Trump.

As long as 'working together' means benefits for the United States as well. 

