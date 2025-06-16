EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10% Flat Rate Surrender

It appears the EU has decided they better bargain with Trump and stop trying to stonewall. He is the master of the 'Art of the Deal' after all.

EU to accept 10% flat tariffs on exports to US in hopes of placating Trump: report https://t.co/65rKChilzr pic.twitter.com/h5bR99Gxas — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2025

The European Union is reportedly prepared to accept a flat 10% tariff on all exports to the United States in a bid to prevent steeper duties on critical sectors like automobiles, pharmaceuticals and electronics. The proposal would be pitched to Trump administration officials as a strategic concession and on a temporary basis, according to the German-language business daily Handelsblatt. “The offer to US counterparts would come only under certain conditions and would not be billed as permanent,” the paper reported, citing senior EU negotiators. The development comes as President Trump and other world leaders meet in Canada this week for the annual G-7 summit. The gathering is expected to be dominated by escalating Israel-Iran war, as well as ongoing trade disputes. Trump has already levied a 10% universal tariff on imports from the EU, as well as 25% on steel and automobiles. He has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 50% on all imports from the 27-member bloc. Last week, Trump warned that the US could soon act unilaterally if progress in trade talks stalls.

Trump will never balk.

Trump was right. Bullish — Zdeb (@zdebowski) June 16, 2025

It always seems to go that way.

The EU just bent the knee with fine print

10% to access the empire’s market



Call it what it is: enforced dependence dressed as diplomacy

The dollar wins. Europe pays — Cedric Beau (@Web3BeauCedric) June 16, 2025

All that matters is the dollar wins. America First!

Finally, some leverage! Trump’s America First tariffs shook up global trade for a reason, pushing allies to respect U.S. industries. A flat 10% tariff shows the EU is realizing they can’t keep freeloading without consequences. Time to put real pressure on China next. — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) June 16, 2025

Trump said it would just take a little time and he was right.

Flat-rate sounds fair. For once, tariffs aren't causing chaos. — Passive Finances (@P2P_Freedom) June 16, 2025

Markets will love this if America agrees — KhyronX (@KhyronXc) June 16, 2025

Europe is Trump's loyal girlfriend. — Sheldon (@sheldontrading) June 16, 2025

Europe knows where home is. Heh.

Trade tensions easing slightly — Sneta Gupta (@SnetaGupta) June 16, 2025

As Trump said they would.

Stability incoming. 10% flat-rate tariff = less volatility, more growth runway. Markets like certainty. — Astrena AI (@astrenaai) June 16, 2025

EU Markets compromising now.. Good !! — Chandan (@AmTheChandan) June 16, 2025

Have a little faith in President Trump.

Thats great news for US.

EU and US absolutely should work together — Chesterchy (@chesterchy1) June 16, 2025

As long as 'working together' means benefits for the United States as well.