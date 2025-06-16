'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the...
VIP
The Erosion of American Family Bonds: How Leftist Culture Fuels Disrespect and Division
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10%...
Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)
Here We Go Again: Awful Letitia James Targets the Heroes Actually Trying to...
VIP
No, LA Protesters: I Respect the Marines, Not You, Because They Earn It...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Trump's Plan to Incite Violence and Chaos in Blue...
Shakira’s Hypocrisy: Cries About ‘Fear’ in U.S. While Living Large with Green Card...
LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda
Ruben Gallego’s Postpartum Tweet Tantrum: Championing Moms While Ditching His Own Pregnant...
All Exits Are Open: NY Post Reports As Many as One MILLION Illegals...
First Sentence of NBC News' Story Shreds Left's 'Doing Jobs Americans Won't' Spin...
Sean Penn's Dictator Dinner Club: Outraged at Bill Maher's Trump Meet-Up, But Cool...
VIP
White House Infuriates Haters By Sharing Beautiful Pic and I'm Over Here Like,...

18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensues

justmindy
justmindy | 6:45 PM on June 16, 2025
ImgFlip

Things in New York City continue to spiral out of control.

Advertisement

It's truly terrifying.

A maniac barged into a Lower Manhattan courthouse and slashed two officers in the neck and face in a shocking, apparently “targeted” attack Monday morning, law enforcement officials and sources said. 

Jonathan Wohl, 37, of Queens, ran into the lobby of Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street around 9:30 a.m. and suddenly ambushed the officers with a knife, the sources said. 

He cut one of the officers twice on his face and sliced the other on the neck – before shoving a third into a barrier in the main lobby on the south side of the building, according to the sources and the Office of Court Administration. The assaults, captured on surveillance video, appeared preliminarily to be a targeted attack of the uniformed officers working security details at the courthouse,” an OCA spokesman said in a statement. 

A group of officers could be seen taking him down to the ground and then carrying him out of the courthouse with his feet up in the air.

“Several Court Officers immediately rushed to stop the assailant, subduing him near a bank of magnetometers, disarming him, and taking him into custody,” the spokesman said

Recommended

'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves
Laura W.
Advertisement

Don't give them any ideas.

Also, still had 3 cases open.

There were no signs or something like that. 

The inmates are truly running the place. 

Advertisement

This is an excellent point. There is no way to know someone's intentions. This event proves what people are capable of.

It's hard to have any faith in the New York electorate at this point. 

Tags: CRIME GUN CONTROL LAW & ORDER NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves
Laura W.
Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)
Brett T.
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10% Flat Rate Surrender
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here We Go Again: Awful Letitia James Targets the Heroes Actually Trying to Uphold the Law
justmindy
LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves Laura W.
Advertisement