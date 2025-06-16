18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensues

Things in New York City continue to spiral out of control.

Three court officers slashed/stabbed in Manhattan criminal court. Don’t tell me this city isn’t in crisis. The state of city falls squarely on the NYS legislature and NYC council. Think about that when you vote. None of these people (of the party in power-it’s one party rule in…

It's truly terrifying.

A maniac barged into a Lower Manhattan courthouse and slashed two officers in the neck and face in a shocking, apparently “targeted” attack Monday morning, law enforcement officials and sources said.

Jonathan Wohl, 37, of Queens, ran into the lobby of Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street around 9:30 a.m. and suddenly ambushed the officers with a knife, the sources said.

He cut one of the officers twice on his face and sliced the other on the neck – before shoving a third into a barrier in the main lobby on the south side of the building, according to the sources and the Office of Court Administration. “The assaults, captured on surveillance video, appeared preliminarily to be a targeted attack of the uniformed officers working security details at the courthouse,” an OCA spokesman said in a statement.

A group of officers could be seen taking him down to the ground and then carrying him out of the courthouse with his feet up in the air.

“Several Court Officers immediately rushed to stop the assailant, subduing him near a bank of magnetometers, disarming him, and taking him into custody,” the spokesman said