18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensues

Things in New York City continue to spiral out of control.
Three court officers slashed/stabbed in Manhattan criminal court. Don’t tell me this city isn’t in crisis. The state of city falls squarely on the NYS legislature and NYC council. Think about that when you vote. None of these people (of the party in power-it’s one party rule in…— Kenneth E. Belkin, Esq. (@Kenneth_Belkin) June 16, 2025
It's truly terrifying.
Maniac barges into NYC courthouse and slashes officers in the neck, face in chaotic scene https://t.co/IdSplZoXij pic.twitter.com/6E98Ed09Gy— New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2025
A maniac barged into a Lower Manhattan courthouse and slashed two officers in the neck and face in a shocking, apparently “targeted” attack Monday morning, law enforcement officials and sources said.
Jonathan Wohl, 37, of Queens, ran into the lobby of Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street around 9:30 a.m. and suddenly ambushed the officers with a knife, the sources said.
He cut one of the officers twice on his face and sliced the other on the neck – before shoving a third into a barrier in the main lobby on the south side of the building, according to the sources and the Office of Court Administration. “The assaults, captured on surveillance video, appeared preliminarily to be a targeted attack of the uniformed officers working security details at the courthouse,” an OCA spokesman said in a statement.
A group of officers could be seen taking him down to the ground and then carrying him out of the courthouse with his feet up in the air.
“Several Court Officers immediately rushed to stop the assailant, subduing him near a bank of magnetometers, disarming him, and taking him into custody,” the spokesman said
It’s the knifes 🔪— Darin (@DarinRMcClure) June 16, 2025
We demand knife control now for the safety of our childrens! #SPORKS FOR FREEDOM https://t.co/hNo2gbnrH6 pic.twitter.com/gROgTNt6v9
Don't give them any ideas.
Arrested 18 (!!!!!!!) times and still on the streets. This is what liberal policies get you. https://t.co/Us2QXWQUcz— Derek #GoBucks #GuardsBall (@216Derek) June 16, 2025
Also, still had 3 cases open.
“Wohl has been arrested 18 times in the past – mostly for drugs – but only three of those cases remain open, according to the sources.— Joe Lozito (@joe_lozito) June 16, 2025
The crazed attacker has been a regular problem at the courthouse, a police source said.”
Nope, nothing to see here. No pattern at all. https://t.co/umnpgPjsUz
There were no signs or something like that.
18 arrests and a habit of harassing court officers, just another Monday in New York. https://t.co/g7hSMFPU75— NYS Senate Republicans (@nysenategop) June 16, 2025
He’s been a problem. Says he wants to kill people at the court house. Yes he has free rein. Astonishing. https://t.co/JuEvV1iFVE— Ocelot (@bermudabourne) June 16, 2025
The inmates are truly running the place.
This is why @SenAlexPadilla was handcuffed. You never know what a person is going to do.— TheB'sKnees 🇺🇸🅰️ (@TheB_sKnees) June 16, 2025
This is an excellent point. There is no way to know someone's intentions. This event proves what people are capable of.
I was there when this happened. This city is facing real problems. The solution is not to elect Zohran. But is the city smart enough to do the right thing?— Kenneth E. Belkin, Esq. (@Kenneth_Belkin) June 16, 2025
It's hard to have any faith in the New York electorate at this point.
