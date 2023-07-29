Libs are fuming - Justice Alito to Democrats in Congress: Stay in your...
Guess the reason Biden would like us to believe Republicans want to impeach him

Doug P.  |  11:45 AM on July 29, 2023

The Biden corruption scandal is worsening for the White House and they know it. One bit of evidence for that claim is the narrative shift Karine Jean-Pierre made a few days ago:

Out: Joe Biden never spoke with his son about his overseas dealings.

In: Joe Biden was never in business with his son.

They couldn't have made that pivot more obvious if they tried!

Any talk of potential Biden impeachment in the House is based on deepening evidence of corruption, but yesterday the president wanted people to believe the reason is something else: 

Oh please!

What did Biden bring down inflation from? It was 1.4 percent when he took office, and even still, that's certainly got nothing to do with the reason there's any impeachment threat for Biden and he knows it.

FuzzyChimp

Unlikely. They told him to say that, so he said it and then went to Delaware where he'll be for the next ten days.

*** 

