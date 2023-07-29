Guess the reason Biden would like us to believe Republicans want to impeach him

The Biden corruption scandal is worsening for the White House and they know it. One bit of evidence for that claim is the narrative shift Karine Jean-Pierre made a few days ago:

Out: Joe Biden never spoke with his son about his overseas dealings.

In: Joe Biden was never in business with his son.

They couldn't have made that pivot more obvious if they tried!

Any talk of potential Biden impeachment in the House is based on deepening evidence of corruption, but yesterday the president wanted people to believe the reason is something else:

Biden: Republicans might impeach me for lowering inflation pic.twitter.com/9VhLdbNguE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2023

Oh please!

The President of the United States has been reduced to nothing more than a propaganda puppet.



How embarrassing. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) July 28, 2023

What did Biden bring down inflation from? It was 1.4 percent when he took office, and even still, that's certainly got nothing to do with the reason there's any impeachment threat for Biden and he knows it.

No. They’re going to impeach you for laundering money from CCP and Ukraine , weaponizing the DOJ and creating a borderless country - you would think after 50 years in office you would have attempted to read the constitution https://t.co/SpaEl34WCF — Steve McQueen (@stevenamcqueen) July 29, 2023

Does Biden ever actually hear the words coming out of his mouth? https://t.co/qBrqdDr8Us — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) July 28, 2023

Unlikely. They told him to say that, so he said it and then went to Delaware where he'll be for the next ten days.

***

