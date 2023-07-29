Biden reportedly wanted to meet 7th grandchild 'when the time was right' (*checks polling*) NOW!

Ever since taking office President Biden has, on occasion, spoken about his "six grandchildren."

Now that his seventh grandchild is four years old, Joe and Jill Biden released a statement to People magazine finally acknowledging her existence:

President Biden Speaks Out on Hunter’s Daughter, 4, with Ark. Woman: ‘Jill and I Only Want What’s Best’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/9qlHMZXH7E — People (@people) July 28, 2023

Why did the Bidens wait four years during which time they repeatedly said they had six grandchildren to finally acknowledge the seventh? According to the New York Times, Biden wanted to acknowledge the seventh "when the time was right":

NYT reports: “in recent weeks, the president told his son that he wanted to meet Navy when the time was right, according to a person familiar with those discussions.”https://t.co/Ecx6KzrKzW — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 29, 2023

In the statement, Biden said "this is not a political issue," which of course means it had become a political issue.

Also we're pretty sure what "when the time was right" means:

*when the polling got bad enough — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 29, 2023

Polling got that bad, huh — Shawn, Tired Dad (@Shawn_on_Games) July 29, 2023

Some politicians get a new pet when the polling goes south, others get a grandchild who was born four years ago.

Nothing brings a family together like political pressure during election season — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) July 29, 2023

Such a touching story, isn't it?

This notion coming from the WH to respect her privacy, while they publish stories and leak details to People and the NY Times and soon other media tells you this is all political. https://t.co/niMHZMNE5Y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2023

Only acknowledging his 7th grandchild’s existence now bc of blowback from democrats and advisors.



We see you Biden 👀 https://t.co/DVYsCRLWF0 — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) July 29, 2023

The Maureen Dowd column calling Joe and Hunter out for being deadbeats was 3 weeks ago. https://t.co/rhQGHUsTlC — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 29, 2023

Apparently Dowd's column helped make it "the right time" for the Bidens. That and some other things...

“When the time is right” = after Hunter’s court victory that prevents her from ever using “Biden” as her legal last name. https://t.co/w3LyFzhB81 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 29, 2023

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!