Biden reportedly wanted to meet 7th grandchild 'when the time was right' (*checks polling*) NOW!

Doug P.  |  1:24 PM on July 29, 2023
meme

Ever since taking office President Biden has, on occasion, spoken about his "six grandchildren." 

Now that his seventh grandchild is four years old, Joe and Jill Biden released a statement to People magazine finally acknowledging her existence:

Why did the Bidens wait four years during which time they repeatedly said they had six grandchildren to finally acknowledge the seventh? According to the New York Times, Biden wanted to acknowledge the seventh "when the time was right":

In the statement, Biden said "this is not a political issue," which of course means it had become a political issue.

Also we're pretty sure what "when the time was right" means:

Some politicians get a new pet when the polling goes south, others get a grandchild who was born four years ago.

Such a touching story, isn't it?

Apparently Dowd's column helped make it "the right time" for the Bidens. That and some other things...

*** 

