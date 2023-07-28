Miranda Devine notes who has & hasn't been deemed worthy of Secret Service protection

Ilhan Omar bases racist claim that US 'should be more fearful of [...]...
Doug P.  |  3:17 PM on July 28, 2023
meme

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is challenging President Biden for the Democrat nomination, and according to Real Clear Politics RFK Jr. has about 14 percent support.

According to Kennedy, he requested Secret Service protection during his run for the nomination but says the Biden administration denied that request: 

Here's the whole tweet: 

Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me. 

Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request. Secretary Mayorkas: "I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time." Our campaign's request included a 67-page report from the world's leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.

As the New York Post's Miranda Devine points out, perhaps if RFK Jr. wants to have some Secret Service protection he should start hanging out with Joe Biden's "private citizen" son, Hunter:

Things seem a little backward these days, don't they?

"Private citizen," according to Karine Jean-Pierre.

*** 

