Miranda Devine notes who has & hasn't been deemed worthy of Secret Service protection

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is challenging President Biden for the Democrat nomination, and according to Real Clear Politics RFK Jr. has about 14 percent support.

According to Kennedy, he requested Secret Service protection during his run for the nomination but says the Biden administration denied that request:

Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me.



Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 28, 2023

As the New York Post's Miranda Devine points out, perhaps if RFK Jr. wants to have some Secret Service protection he should start hanging out with Joe Biden's "private citizen" son, Hunter:

Hunter Biden gets a six-car Secret Service motorcade to take him to courtrooms in Delaware and Arkansas, where doors are opened and closed for him as if he were a prince. The Secret Service even rented a house next to his in Malibu for $30,000 per month. But Joe Biden has refused… https://t.co/8XMAkSB2NP — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 28, 2023

Things seem a little backward these days, don't they?

Meanwhile this is the taxpayer funded Secret Service motorcade Hunter Biden receives on his way to court pic.twitter.com/X4skgKq7Hw — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 28, 2023

"Private citizen," according to Karine Jean-Pierre.

This chapter in our history will be one of shame and embarrassment. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 28, 2023

***

