Here's how the person Karine Jean-Pierre insists is a 'private citizen' arrived at court today

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will always avoid answering questions about Hunter Biden by using the excuse that he is "a private citizen" (and she's doing that again at today's briefing):

KJP refuses to answer ANY QUESTIONS about Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/KGjiuAA83o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023

A "private citizen," eh? That "private citizen," Hunter Biden, is in a Delaware courthouse today and the plea deal was initially off, then on, and as things stand now the deal is off.

In any case, the way this particular "private citizen" arrived at the courthouse today has caught some attention:

JUST IN: Hunter Biden arrives via motorcade to a Delaware courthouse. He is expected to plead guilty to multiple federal crimes.



pic.twitter.com/9DYnelAV0N — Liz Willis (@LizWillis_) July 26, 2023

There's nothing more "private citizen" than a lengthy SUV motorcade!

Why does he have a motorcade? https://t.co/FMKVizJkrk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2023

Well the left continues to say he’s a private citizen. Doesn’t look like it to me. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) July 26, 2023

Don't we all take a motorcade if we have to go to a courthouse?

The president's adult son who definitely isn't involved in governance or getting special treatment from the feds pulled up in a protective motorcade. https://t.co/P3mCXP7Lfg — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 26, 2023

“I'm just not gonna get into anything that's related to Hunter Biden. He’s a private citizen” - Karine Jean-Pierre



A “private citizen” with a motorcade and a security detail and lives at the WH and.. https://t.co/eFDeeBvoSZ — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 26, 2023

A MOTORCADE? who pays for that?!? https://t.co/brdC0Kx7Zf — Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) July 26, 2023

We're just guessing the answer is NOT "Hunter Biden."

Just a private citizen! Can barely afford child support! https://t.co/9BlcGiUHYC — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) July 26, 2023

It's about sending a message!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!