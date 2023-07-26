Mitch McConnell appears to experience some sort of episode during presser (much to...
Annnnd Hunter Biden’s deal is off again, for now (video)
Biden's schedule *looks* empty, but KJP reveals how he '[worked] on behalf of...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for...
'Top Democrat' John Fetterman and his iPad say that Donald Trump is the...
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and...
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ......
Alejandro Mayorkas Gets Blasted for 'Smiley Face' While Testifying
Never mind? Looks like Hunter Biden's plea deal isn't dead after all
Is there a Twitter purge in progress? Dom Lucre and others suspended
NBC News shines a spotlight on the need for black people to have...
Uh oh! Hunter Biden's plea deal 'appears to fall apart' at hearing; UPDATED
Reports about what the Biden DoD wouldn't pay for is infuriating (compare to...
BREAKING ... Rudy Giuliani backtracks on Georgia election worker claims

Here's how the person Karine Jean-Pierre insists is a 'private citizen' arrived at court today

Doug P.  |  2:18 PM on July 26, 2023
Screenshot of meme

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will always avoid answering questions about Hunter Biden by using the excuse that he is "a private citizen" (and she's doing that again at today's briefing):

A "private citizen," eh? That "private citizen," Hunter Biden, is in a Delaware courthouse today and the plea deal was initially off, then on, and as things stand now the deal is off. 

In any case, the way this particular "private citizen" arrived at the courthouse today has caught some attention:

There's nothing more "private citizen" than a lengthy SUV motorcade!

Don't we all take a motorcade if we have to go to a courthouse?

Recommended

Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy

We're just guessing the answer is NOT "Hunter Biden."

It's about sending a message!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)
Doug P.
Annnnd Hunter Biden’s deal is off again, for now (video)
Aaron Walker
Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for impeachment'
Sarah D
Is there a Twitter purge in progress? Dom Lucre and others suspended
Aaron Walker
Biden's schedule *looks* empty, but KJP reveals how he '[worked] on behalf of the American people' today
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad justmindy