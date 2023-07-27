Rep. Ted Lieu's chart during border hearing didn't make the point he thought it did

Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum...
Doug P.  |  12:06 PM on July 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

During yesterday's House hearing featuring testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy provided one of the big highlights when he ripped the DHS chief over his repeated lies

Another highlight (or lowlight depending on how you look at it) was provided by Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu, who brought with him a chart designed to show which president had the most secure border, and... well, you be the judge of how it worked out for Lieu:

Gee, Lieu's making some assumptions there and hopes everybody else joins him.

If you intentionally create a situation where border security is more lax, of course there will be fewer apprehensions. Lieu did a great job of explaining why the previous president was better on the border.

Lieu made a point, just not the one he thinks.

The spike was actually encouraged when then-candidate Biden encouraged people to "surge to the border" if he were to be elected president:
 

And "surge to the border" they did.

"We did it, Joe!"

*** 

