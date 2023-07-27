Rep. Ted Lieu's chart during border hearing didn't make the point he thought it did

During yesterday's House hearing featuring testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy provided one of the big highlights when he ripped the DHS chief over his repeated lies.

Another highlight (or lowlight depending on how you look at it) was provided by Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu, who brought with him a chart designed to show which president had the most secure border, and... well, you be the judge of how it worked out for Lieu:

Does this chart help prove Rep. Ted Lieu's point? pic.twitter.com/VggrAIQelH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

Gee, Lieu's making some assumptions there and hopes everybody else joins him.

Of course we didn’t apprehend them, we “processed“ them for entry — Pep (@josephm_j) July 26, 2023

Can’t count apprehensions if you’re not apprehending anyone — Ultra Nuclear Hitman 👍 (@_Sicario26) July 26, 2023

If you intentionally create a situation where border security is more lax, of course there will be fewer apprehensions. Lieu did a great job of explaining why the previous president was better on the border.

Yes, they were catching them. Now, they are waltzing in. — Mule Fritters (@DavidWi28033557) July 27, 2023

Nope..... goes to show Biden is letting more ILLEGALS in. — American Wolverine 🇺🇸 (@GodsWolverine) July 26, 2023

Wow. Gaslight much?



What this shows me is that Trump's border patrol was doing a better job at apprehending criminals. — jmaceye (@jmaceye) July 27, 2023

Lieu made a point, just not the one he thinks.

Does this chart help? pic.twitter.com/bWaLI5unoJ — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) July 27, 2023

The spike was actually encouraged when then-candidate Biden encouraged people to "surge to the border" if he were to be elected president:

And "surge to the border" they did.

"We did it, Joe!"

***

