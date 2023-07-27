Can you spot the difference in coverage of whistleblowers in 2019 vs. 2023?

Recently a pair of credible IRS whistleblowers came forward and described at a congressional hearing how the Justice Department intervened to stonewall an investigation into Hunter Biden's tax returns.

Those whistleblowers caused MSNBC, CNN, and other outlets to go to full 24/7 coverage about how "the walls are closing in" on Biden.

Wait, no they didn't. Many Democrats and in lib media (as always, pardon the redundancy) either ignored these recent whistleblowers or attempted to downplay or discredit their testimony.

The founder of Grabien News, Tom Elliott, has another great supercut showing how the media covered whistleblowers in 2019 vs. four years later.

Watch:

SUPERCUT!



See if you can spot the difference in media coverage between the 2019 & 2023 whistleblowers pic.twitter.com/kx2wOPThTQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 27, 2023

Simply amazing.

“So called” media 🙄🙄 — Scarlet Begonias (@HOPE_4_CHS) July 27, 2023

And "so-called" journalism.

He's the supercut master!

