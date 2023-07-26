Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad

Today, Tom Elliott, took to Twitter to dispute MSNBC and their characterization of Joe Biden as a 'decent human being'.

MSNBC’s ⁦@mikebarnicle⁩: “[Biden] doesn’t get enough credit for being the decent human being that you know, that I know, that we all know.” pic.twitter.com/11ptWTv62H — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

Dear readers are aware of the Biden family's total dismissal of their young granddaughter and that alone disqualifies him from the 'decent person' club. Sorry, not sorry.

Hi Mike - I made this for you https://t.co/nLKSm3d6qo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

How very kind of Tom!

Who is @JoeBiden, really?



A folksy, aw-shucks Scranton-born Irish Catholic who just loves the working man, Corvettes, & the American Dream?



Or, a lifelong, self-dealing politician whose moral depravity & corruption make him uniquely unsuited for public service?



Thread -> pic.twitter.com/YYApyrGPrG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

I'm going to go with number 2.

— Went straight into politics and to this day has never had a real job; he has no real-life experience

— Forced to drop out from presidential race after being caught repeatedly plagiarizing

— Credibly accused of rape pic.twitter.com/0Jm7QV5I8t — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

— Despite trying to destroy Clarence Thomas's Supreme Court nomination with her testimony, Biden admitted privately that Anita Hill "was lying"

— Staff say he likes to call them "dumb fuck"

— Aggressively attacks voters who question any part of his record ("fat," "low IQ," etc.) pic.twitter.com/hzy9xrkZd1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

Hmmm ... this doesn't seem like the behavior of a 'decent guy' to me.

— Staff accuses of him of being aggressive & belligerent, often exhibiting "rage"

— His son's nickname for him suggests he's a pedophile

— Biden's tax returns have shown he gives virtually nothing to charity pic.twitter.com/296BRLTAdB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

— His daughter wrote in her diary that he took "inappropriate" showers w/ her when she was a girl

— Banks have filed dozens of "suspicious activity reports" related to transfers from foreign entities (based in China, Serbia) that indicate the Biden family laundered bribes pic.twitter.com/kATFs013zR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

What happened to 'believe all women'? Apparently, that does not extend to the daughter of Joe Biden.

— Hunter's former business partner confirmed Joe Biden took millions in bribes from China's Communist Party

— Biden's also reportedly received bribes from Mexico, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, & Kazakhstan

— Loves petting kids, smelling their hair & nibbling them pic.twitter.com/FPtgxZtXtU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

— Has told blatantly false lies about himself throughout his career (about graduating at the top of his class, about law school, about being a star football player, about overhearing a school shooting, being arrested protesting for Mandela, about dozens of other random things) pic.twitter.com/JsKzj1njWO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

— Often lies about his son's death to win plaudits from current U.S. servicemen

— As president, Biden's doled out favors to those who are paying millions for Hunter's artwork pic.twitter.com/AAPP2kncMQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

Remember the multiple times Biden has claimed his son died in Iraq?

— After his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan led to the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemen, Biden asked the Afghan president to lie about what happened

— Biden's repeatedly droned innocent Afghans while falsely bragging about killing bad guys pic.twitter.com/pTG7nj46bD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

— He's been caught repeatedly lying about his involvement in his son's "business"

— Refuses to acknowledge one of his granddaughters pic.twitter.com/YaWN6hUz7p — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

— Despite selling himself as a friend of the black community, in unguarded moments, Biden often makes blatantly racist comments https://t.co/6snkeAaK7r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

Lying, abuse, threats, corruption, racism ... he's committed every cardinal sin & then some. Biden is, w/o question, a truly bad person. That he's ascended to the highest office in American political life highlights a major defect in our system. These are the types of people we… pic.twitter.com/hs1BdmtD6i — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

Wow! That was quite a ride.

JB is well suited for an orange jumpsuit — Paul Mann (@PaulEdwardMann) July 26, 2023

What does it say about the United States in general when a blatantly criminal, corrupt and pedophile like @JoeBiden can cheat his way into the presidency. Leader of the Free World; Is that the best they can do? — 👮‍♂️WITLESS PROTECTION PROGRAMME 👮‍♀️ (@toodamnskippy) July 26, 2023

Refer to this thread when people like @Alyssafarah think impeaching Joe Biden is just crossing a line. Joe Biden is the most corrupt, compromised, vile man, to ever hold the office of the presidency. His actions are indefensible, as are his policies. https://t.co/lT1GRySDnq — Amy (@TheLimeSorbet) July 26, 2023

It's way past time to impeach Joe Biden. The House GOP should proceed unabated and let this thread be their inspiration.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











