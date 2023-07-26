Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad

Today, Tom Elliott, took to Twitter to dispute MSNBC and their characterization of Joe Biden as a 'decent human being'.
MSNBC’s @mikebarnicle: “[Biden] doesn’t get enough credit for being the decent human being that you know, that I know, that we all know.” pic.twitter.com/11ptWTv62H— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
Dear readers are aware of the Biden family's total dismissal of their young granddaughter and that alone disqualifies him from the 'decent person' club. Sorry, not sorry.
Hi Mike - I made this for you https://t.co/nLKSm3d6qo— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
How very kind of Tom!
Who is @JoeBiden, really?— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
A folksy, aw-shucks Scranton-born Irish Catholic who just loves the working man, Corvettes, & the American Dream?
Or, a lifelong, self-dealing politician whose moral depravity & corruption make him uniquely unsuited for public service?
Thread -> pic.twitter.com/YYApyrGPrG
I'm going to go with number 2.
— Went straight into politics and to this day has never had a real job; he has no real-life experience— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
— Forced to drop out from presidential race after being caught repeatedly plagiarizing
— Credibly accused of rape pic.twitter.com/0Jm7QV5I8t
— Despite trying to destroy Clarence Thomas's Supreme Court nomination with her testimony, Biden admitted privately that Anita Hill "was lying"— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
— Staff say he likes to call them "dumb fuck"
— Aggressively attacks voters who question any part of his record ("fat," "low IQ," etc.) pic.twitter.com/hzy9xrkZd1
Hmmm ... this doesn't seem like the behavior of a 'decent guy' to me.
— Staff accuses of him of being aggressive & belligerent, often exhibiting "rage"— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
— His son's nickname for him suggests he's a pedophile
— Biden's tax returns have shown he gives virtually nothing to charity pic.twitter.com/296BRLTAdB
— His daughter wrote in her diary that he took "inappropriate" showers w/ her when she was a girl— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
— Banks have filed dozens of "suspicious activity reports" related to transfers from foreign entities (based in China, Serbia) that indicate the Biden family laundered bribes pic.twitter.com/kATFs013zR
What happened to 'believe all women'? Apparently, that does not extend to the daughter of Joe Biden.
— Hunter's former business partner confirmed Joe Biden took millions in bribes from China's Communist Party— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
— Biden's also reportedly received bribes from Mexico, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, & Kazakhstan
— Loves petting kids, smelling their hair & nibbling them pic.twitter.com/FPtgxZtXtU
— Has told blatantly false lies about himself throughout his career (about graduating at the top of his class, about law school, about being a star football player, about overhearing a school shooting, being arrested protesting for Mandela, about dozens of other random things) pic.twitter.com/JsKzj1njWO— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
— Often lies about his son's death to win plaudits from current U.S. servicemen— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
— As president, Biden's doled out favors to those who are paying millions for Hunter's artwork pic.twitter.com/AAPP2kncMQ
Remember the multiple times Biden has claimed his son died in Iraq?
— After his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan led to the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemen, Biden asked the Afghan president to lie about what happened— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
— Biden's repeatedly droned innocent Afghans while falsely bragging about killing bad guys pic.twitter.com/pTG7nj46bD
— He's been caught repeatedly lying about his involvement in his son's "business"— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
— Refuses to acknowledge one of his granddaughters pic.twitter.com/YaWN6hUz7p
— Despite selling himself as a friend of the black community, in unguarded moments, Biden often makes blatantly racist comments https://t.co/6snkeAaK7r— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
Lying, abuse, threats, corruption, racism ... he's committed every cardinal sin & then some. Biden is, w/o question, a truly bad person. That he's ascended to the highest office in American political life highlights a major defect in our system. These are the types of people we… pic.twitter.com/hs1BdmtD6i— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023
Wow! That was quite a ride.
JB is well suited for an orange jumpsuit— Paul Mann (@PaulEdwardMann) July 26, 2023
What does it say about the United States in general when a blatantly criminal, corrupt and pedophile like @JoeBiden can cheat his way into the presidency. Leader of the Free World; Is that the best they can do?— 👮♂️WITLESS PROTECTION PROGRAMME 👮♀️ (@toodamnskippy) July 26, 2023
Refer to this thread when people like @Alyssafarah think impeaching Joe Biden is just crossing a line. Joe Biden is the most corrupt, compromised, vile man, to ever hold the office of the presidency. His actions are indefensible, as are his policies. https://t.co/lT1GRySDnq— Amy (@TheLimeSorbet) July 26, 2023
It's way past time to impeach Joe Biden. The House GOP should proceed unabated and let this thread be their inspiration.
