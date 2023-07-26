'Top Democrat' John Fetterman and his iPad say that Donald Trump is the...
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and...
Alejandro Mayorkas Gets Blasted for 'Smiley Face' While Testifying
Never mind? Looks like Hunter Biden's plea deal isn't dead after all
Is there a Twitter purge in progress? Dom Lucre and others suspended
NBC News shines a spotlight on the need for black people to have...
Uh oh! Hunter Biden's plea deal 'appears to fall apart' at hearing; UPDATED
Reports about what the Biden DoD wouldn't pay for is infuriating (compare to...
BREAKING ... Rudy Giuliani backtracks on Georgia election worker claims
Seems like a great time to remember when Jen Psaki got pissy at...
OUCH! NY Post cover about Biden & his dog has some serious bite
White House takes some artistic liberties with Joe Biden's 'we ended cancer' gaffe...
Watch how CBS used to cover the story behind ‘Sound of Freedom’
Dana Loesch torches KJP's excuse for dodging questions about Hunter Biden

Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad

justmindy  |  12:53 PM on July 26, 2023
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Today, Tom Elliott, took to Twitter to dispute MSNBC and their characterization of Joe Biden as a 'decent human being'.

Dear readers are aware of the Biden family's total dismissal of their young granddaughter and that alone disqualifies him from the 'decent person' club. Sorry, not sorry.

How very kind of Tom!

I'm going to go with number 2.

Hmmm ... this doesn't seem like the behavior of a 'decent guy' to me.

Recommended

Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)
Doug P.

What happened to 'believe all women'? Apparently, that does not extend to the daughter of Joe Biden.

Remember the multiple times Biden has claimed his son died in Iraq?

Wow! That was quite a ride.

It's way past time to impeach Joe Biden. The House GOP should proceed unabated and let this thread be their inspiration.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN MSNBC TOM ELLIOTT BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)
Doug P.
Is there a Twitter purge in progress? Dom Lucre and others suspended
Aaron Walker
Never mind? Looks like Hunter Biden's plea deal isn't dead after all
Sarah D
NBC News shines a spotlight on the need for black people to have 'safe spaces' in the outdoors
Sarah D
Alejandro Mayorkas Gets Blasted for 'Smiley Face' While Testifying
Twitchy Staff
Seems like a great time to remember when Jen Psaki got pissy at question about Hunter Biden's art patrons
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more) Doug P.