Miranda Devine has a question about an FBI redaction supposedly to protect 'methods and sources'

Sen. Chuck Grassley recently angered FBI leadership by releasing FD-1023 documents to the public that allege Biden family corruption.

The documents that the FBI initially handed over contained some redactions, which the FBI said were to protect "sources and methods."

Miranda Devine spotted one such redaction that seems rather odd for a source or method:

Well done @ChuckGrassley Now everyone can read for ourselves what the FBI tried to hide. Question: Why did the FBI try to redact the line where Zlochevsky says his dog is smarter than Hunter? How is that protecting “sources and methods”? https://t.co/Usgu8qMF9s — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 21, 2023

LOL! Did the FBI not want anybody to doubt that Hunter is the "smartest man" Joe Biden knows?

Here’s the document, mostly unredacted. But the document grudgingly shown to House oversight chairman James Comer last month had a whole lot of gratuitous redactions https://t.co/WJZDFh9dVg — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 21, 2023

And we haven't seen the last of the "gratuitious redactions."

The Big Guy: Hunter is the smartest person I know.

Zlochevsky: My dog is smarter than Hunter.

FBI: OMG now our sources and methods are exposed! https://t.co/txUBynQ5Tp — Fauxlanthropist (@dekdarion) July 21, 2023

But no one reading legacy media knows the document exists! — Luis H Ball (@ball1_ball) July 21, 2023

Many in the media are certainly trying hard to make sure their audience doesn't know about it.

