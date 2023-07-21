Miranda Devine has a question about an FBI redaction supposedly to protect 'methods and sources'

PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence tha...
Doug P.  |  12:44 PM on July 21, 2023
Meme

Sen. Chuck Grassley recently angered FBI leadership by releasing FD-1023 documents to the public that allege Biden family corruption.

The documents that the FBI initially handed over contained some redactions, which the FBI said were to protect "sources and methods." 

Miranda Devine spotted one such redaction that seems rather odd for a source or method:  

LOL! Did the FBI not want anybody to doubt that Hunter is the "smartest man" Joe Biden knows?

And we haven't seen the last of the "gratuitious redactions."

Many in the media are certainly trying hard to make sure their audience doesn't know about it.

