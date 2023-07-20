People are rethinking their anti-riot/looting stance after NYC makes it profitable

The riots in New York City in May and June of 2020 led to thousands of arrests and property damage in the tens of millions of dollars, according to the New York Post.

But affected people are going to get some money in return -- and by "affected people" we mean many of the rioters -- as long as a judge signs off on the deal:

New York City will pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during protests over the killing of George Floyd that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. https://t.co/uhOT8hCyKh — The Associated Press (@AP) July 20, 2023

From the AP:

New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. If approved by a judge, the settlement, which was filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, would be among the most expensive payouts ever awarded in a lawsuit over mass arrests, experts said. The lawsuit focused on 18 of the many protests that erupted in New York City in the week following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. With certain exceptions, people arrested or subjected to force by NYPD officers at those events will each be eligible for $9,950 in compensation, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs.

In other words, people are being retroactively paid to riot.

Blue state and local governments compensate their left wing rioters.



Realize where we are. https://t.co/JO9Uiwqdcp — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 20, 2023

And realize where it could be going.

i really need to get in on some of the NYC payout action — J Mathews (@OldandUnpopular) July 20, 2023

Meanwhile, boomers that took selfies at the Capitol were put into solitary…. https://t.co/kt3LOUpucx — Common Sense Extremists (@crushmarxismnow) July 20, 2023

No check for them!

Criminals getting paid. How left wing. — PLT (@PLT2022) July 20, 2023

Expect to see more of this in the future:

How much you wanna bet this was the plan all along? Pay them, but don't make it look like you're paying them. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 20, 2023

This is insane, these domestic terrorists were lighting the city ablaze and smashing through neighborhoods with reckless abandonment. https://t.co/snsZmj4Hkk — WM (@APTeacher1754) July 20, 2023

It's incredibly obvious what message that's intended to send, and it ain't good.

Try THAT in a small town... https://t.co/gU7ZgCkvUI — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 20, 2023

Boom.

Be right back. Gonna go riot, be arrested, get a paycheck. https://t.co/61ZthuAD7M — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 20, 2023

Meanwhile, defend yourself and others in NYC and go straight to jail.

***

***

Related:

