People are rethinking their anti-riot/looting stance after NYC makes it profitable

Doug P.  |  10:14 AM on July 20, 2023
Meme / screenshot

The riots in New York City in May and June of 2020 led to thousands of arrests and property damage in the tens of millions of dollars, according to the New York Post.

But affected people are going to get some money in return -- and by "affected people" we mean many of the rioters -- as long as a judge signs off on the deal:

From the AP:

New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020.

If approved by a judge, the settlement, which was filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, would be among the most expensive payouts ever awarded in a lawsuit over mass arrests, experts said.

The lawsuit focused on 18 of the many protests that erupted in New York City in the week following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. With certain exceptions, people arrested or subjected to force by NYPD officers at those events will each be eligible for $9,950 in compensation, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs.

In other words, people are being retroactively paid to riot. 

And realize where it could be going.

No check for them!

Expect to see more of this in the future:

It's incredibly obvious what message that's intended to send, and it ain't good.

Boom.

Meanwhile, defend yourself and others in NYC and go straight to jail.

