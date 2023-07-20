John Kirby insists Biden was being 'very, very clear' in this video (what do YOU think?)

Earlier this week President Biden sat down with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the White House, and he looked less than lively during the public portion of the meeting.

Here's one part of the meeting that caught some attention:

Fast-forward to Thursday, and John Kirby -- who has apparently been taking lessons from Karine Jean-Pierre -- had this reaction after being asked about Biden's incoherent mumbling even when reading from prepared notes:

LOL: Martha MacCallum just played the viral clip of Joe Biden mumbling incomprehensibly to Israeli President Herzog for John Kirby.



"Why is it so hard to understand what the president is trying to say there?!"



"I think he was very, very clear, Martha!" pic.twitter.com/SF3HRGPsQo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023

Kirby's obviously in training to be this administration's next gaslighter-in-chief.

John Kirby is purposely ignoring the real question that Martha is asking. It's not about the content of what he was supposed to say (that he is reading off of a paper), it's that Joe is mumbling/slurring, and barely audible...and Kirby knows it. So damn embarrasing. https://t.co/msVE32sskv — Notta Sheep ⚜ (@NottaSheep) July 20, 2023

Biden clearly looked like he was late for a nap, but Kirby did his best with what he's been given to work with.

The level of cope here from Kirby is just monumental — Will’s Thoughts (@Will22Boz) July 20, 2023

How does he look in the mirror? https://t.co/Twxb7g6Pkv — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) July 20, 2023

The selling of one's soul seems to be a requirement to secure and maintain a gig with this administration.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!