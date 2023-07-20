It's time for voters to FIGHT back against elite media interference in our...
Superstars Jake Owen & Jason Isbell spar over Jason Aldean ... and fans...
Rolling Stone rolls itself into a shredder explaining why Jason Aldean's song is...
Kennedy Exposes Democrat Plan to Kill SCOTUS
Here are 2 ratio-worthy takes from CNN that show why so many people...
Journo who broke Hunter laptop story had 'mind-boggling testimony on the extent of...
Hell to the YEAH! Parent goes OFF on teacher's union president for fighting...
WaPo's seething over 'GOP's far-right flank' throwing wrenches in Dems' woke spending plan...
Tom Elliott asks Tweeps to 'name that band' with pic of Jen Psaki...
Wait, WHAT? Here are some, er, highlights, from the 'Bidenomics' speech in Philly
Trans-harpy RAGES at people for not masking in 2023 because they're white supremacists...
SICKOS plan to host 'Drag Queen Story Hour' in Mexican consulate sidestepping Florida...
TIME's cover story is about John Fetterman '[coming] out of the darkness,' but...
Sanctuary Cities ain't what they used to be --> Check out fliers NYC...

John Kirby insists Biden was being 'very, very clear' in this video (what do YOU think?)

Doug P.  |  9:00 PM on July 20, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Earlier this week President Biden sat down with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the White House, and he looked less than lively during the public portion of the meeting.

Here's one part of the meeting that caught some attention: 

Fast-forward to Thursday, and John Kirby -- who has apparently been taking lessons from Karine Jean-Pierre -- had this reaction after being asked about Biden's incoherent mumbling even when reading from prepared notes:

Kirby's obviously in training to be this administration's next gaslighter-in-chief.

Recommended

Superstars Jake Owen & Jason Isbell spar over Jason Aldean ... and fans are here for it
justmindy

Biden clearly looked like he was late for a nap, but Kirby did his best with what he's been given to work with.

The selling of one's soul seems to be a requirement to secure and maintain a gig with this administration.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Superstars Jake Owen & Jason Isbell spar over Jason Aldean ... and fans are here for it
justmindy
Rolling Stone rolls itself into a shredder explaining why Jason Aldean's song is 'veiled threat'; UPDATED
Doug P.
Journo who broke Hunter laptop story had 'mind-boggling testimony on the extent of censorship'
Doug P.
Tom Elliott asks Tweeps to 'name that band' with pic of Jen Psaki and David Hogg and ROFLMAO (thread)
Sam J.
Kennedy Exposes Democrat Plan to Kill SCOTUS
Twitchy Staff
Trans-harpy RAGES at people for not masking in 2023 because they're white supremacists and stuff
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Superstars Jake Owen & Jason Isbell spar over Jason Aldean ... and fans are here for it justmindy