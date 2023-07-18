WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic...
President Joe Biden looked less than lively with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Brett T.  |  3:34 PM on July 18, 2023
Fox News

OK, so we know President Joe Biden had a busy week last week touring Europe. But the only thing on his schedule Monday was his morning briefing, so he had time to rest up before his big meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog Tuesday. We're not sure what Biden is doing in this clip … is he reading from notes? It's not the most dynamic we've seen him, that's for sure.


It's just a stutter.

Remember, Dr. Jill Biden would like to know how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband.

Some are saying this is doctored, but we don't see any evidence of that.

He can be "on" when he wants to be, but this was just the president of Israel, that racist nation that everyone's make a fuss over.

***

