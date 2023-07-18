President Joe Biden looked less than lively with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

OK, so we know President Joe Biden had a busy week last week touring Europe. But the only thing on his schedule Monday was his morning briefing, so he had time to rest up before his big meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog Tuesday. We're not sure what Biden is doing in this clip … is he reading from notes? It's not the most dynamic we've seen him, that's for sure.

Give the man back his cocaine https://t.co/33vf6W48RM — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 18, 2023

This guy is not going to be president again.



Not sure who they have lined up, but it's not this guy. pic.twitter.com/zVSdYboPlv — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 18, 2023

My man literally looking at Biden's handlers like, "Should we dial 911?" pic.twitter.com/kIhaiJxdaU — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 18, 2023

I thought this was a still photo ☠️ — brit (@pashedmotatos) July 18, 2023

I have been repeatedly assured that everything is great, it’s just a stutter. No need to be alarmed- re-election is gonna be awesome! — King Tired 2 (@KingLassitude2) July 18, 2023





It's just a stutter.

His handlers forgot the amphetamines today — Andrewsdale (@SAndrew76) July 18, 2023

I cannot wait to see the transcript on this one.



Because I have no clue what he said. — The Rabbit of Caerbannog (@NeutronLiam) July 18, 2023

Corrupt, senile hack mumbles his way into a nap while sitting with a foreign head of state pic.twitter.com/YJVbjUenae — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) July 18, 2023

I can’t believe he is reading from notecards 🤣🤣🤣 — AG__3334 (@AG__3334) July 18, 2023

Is this real? — Lisa Hanna (@LisaHan23034238) July 18, 2023

Remember, Dr. Jill Biden would like to know how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband.

Incompetent fool can’t even read from his note card without mumbling and merely falling asleep. Stop this madness. Daily embarrassments for the world to see. — Kelly (@kellytx2) July 18, 2023

…and he is running for a second term. WHO would put this guy in charge of a lemonade stand, let alone the entire US nuclear arsenal?! I really question the people voting for this man — Nic (@NicCasciotti) July 18, 2023

My God!!! How much more can we take and I’m being dead serious — Georgie (@GeorgieGeorge40) July 18, 2023

Some are saying this is doctored, but we don't see any evidence of that.

He can be "on" when he wants to be, but this was just the president of Israel, that racist nation that everyone's make a fuss over.

