Antony Blinken tweet calls into question State Dept's historical literacy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Twitter account wished a happy Bastille Day to the people of France yesterday, and the tweet contained a comparison that's getting a lot of attention, and not in a good way:

The War of Independence and the French Revolution were fueled by the same aspirations for freedom, democracy, and human rights. Today, we are more committed than ever to defending them — together. Warmest wishes on Bastille Day to the people of France. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 14, 2023

"Fueled by the same aspirations"?

Hmm...

Are you historically illiterate https://t.co/tj9L0fTBOD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 15, 2023

Our revolution, founded in the protection of individualism and freedom *from* is opposite the French Revolution which pushed freedom *to* and socialist subjugation. Tocqueville noted that freedom was no longer the main pursuit of the revolutionaries. It was so unsuccessful it was… — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 15, 2023

Aside from that, Blinken (or whatever staffer wrote that tweet) nailed it! (Cue massive eye roll)

For god’s sake, we are a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC. We fought against the monarchy and knew democracy would be a disaster. Read a history book, dumbass. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) July 15, 2023

It's a small thing, but this is not the position of the State Dept.



The State Dept. Office of the Historian notes that the Founders were so opposed to the French Revolution the Federalists legislated against it.



This is what happens when you let children do social media. https://t.co/PaXL6IAFzQ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 15, 2023

Somebody needs to read a history book. 🙄 https://t.co/aSEt4R7cVk — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 15, 2023

That the Secretary of State has no clue what the French Revolution was is mildly disappointing. https://t.co/FDjJiuAaqr — John Bicknell (@JohnBick1960) July 15, 2023

One of these things is not like the other. It's amazing you're this uneducated on the difference. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 15, 2023

Not so amazing. I mean, is he a member of the Biden administration? I rest my case. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) July 15, 2023

Good point -- yeah, not really very surprising.

I see someone hasn't read their Edmund Burke. — PhilosophiCat (@Philosophi_Cat) July 15, 2023

Shall we bring back the guillotines, then? — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) July 15, 2023

Do you actually know anything about the French Revolution? https://t.co/0oTqhKeAAf — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) July 15, 2023

It really makes you think. Blinken has a degree from Harvard and Columbia Law. He’s reached the pinnacle. This is what was produced. https://t.co/NO6OOqxmnX — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) July 15, 2023

Too bad Alexander Hamilton's no longer available to write a Community Note for that SecState tweet.

***

***

