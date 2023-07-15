Antony Blinken tweet calls into question State Dept's historical literacy

Potential Democratic nominee RFK Jr. espouses WACKY theory COVID was designed to spare...
Doug P.  |  1:57 PM on July 15, 2023
Screenshot

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Twitter account wished a happy Bastille Day to the people of France yesterday, and the tweet contained a comparison that's getting a lot of attention, and not in a good way:

"Fueled by the same aspirations"? 

Hmm...

Aside from that, Blinken (or whatever staffer wrote that tweet) nailed it! (Cue massive eye roll)

