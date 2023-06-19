CNN anchor says Chinese officials had an 'almost scolding tone' with Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken was named secretary of state by President Joe Biden, probably as his reward for coming up with the letter signed by 50 former intelligence officials dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation. As Twitchy reported, Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday and told the press that the United States does not support Taiwan independence.

What’s this body language say to you? pic.twitter.com/dobSMmmKck — Will (@Will_OC_BA) June 19, 2023

That look you get when you've just been ass-r**ped by the new leader of the not so free world: pic.twitter.com/IgS1Eg1sQV — Sarcasm for a cause = Virtue. Eleutheromaniac. (@pallee12) June 19, 2023





Even CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who's as in the tank for the Democrats as much an any member of the mainstream media, said that Blinken was met with a "scolding tone" by Chinese officials.

CNN's @jimsciutto: "There was an almost scolding tone" to how Chinese officials treated @SecBlinken pic.twitter.com/5HZiplynXj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2023

To summarize:



— Blinken canceled a trip to China after Chinese spying on U.S. bases

— China does nothing to thaw relations

— Blinken nonetheless goes to China & kowtows, knifing Taiwan in the back

— China berates Blinken

— U.S. leaves looking weak, having accomplished nothing https://t.co/sPZv7dJ4JT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2023

Remember the start of formal meetings with China was Blinken and Sullivan getting berated by CCP counterparts with 1619 Project-style attack on America, and B&S essentially conceding the argument. Who could’ve seen this coming https://t.co/BxHzM3L7qy https://t.co/ktG9rVRpEy — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 19, 2023

If you need more proof of how ridiculously fragile America is now:



China has learned how to perfectly mimic the "Do better!" complaining from the Left and is now using it against the Biden administration.



For which Biden and Blinken will be only too happy to bend the knee. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) June 19, 2023

America has lost so much in 2-3 years. — Fred (@tokyoAGI) June 19, 2023

The wild thing is that as bad as this trip was, this is the last you'll hear about it on CNN, plus no WH briefing today. — bird cheat (@birdcheat) June 19, 2023

Remember that time when President Donald Trump met with Japan's president and dumped a whole box of fish food into the koi pond? That was a scandal that was talked about for days (even though the video was edited). Now Blinken's handed Taiwan over to the Chinese and we won't hear a word about it.

***