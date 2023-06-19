CNN anchor says Chinese officials had an 'almost scolding tone' with Antony Blinken

The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 19, 2023
Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

Antony Blinken was named secretary of state by President Joe Biden, probably as his reward for coming up with the letter signed by 50 former intelligence officials dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation. As Twitchy reported, Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday and told the press that the United States does not support Taiwan independence.


Even CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who's as in the tank for the Democrats as much an any member of the mainstream media, said that Blinken was met with a "scolding tone" by Chinese officials.

Remember that time when President Donald Trump met with Japan's president and dumped a whole box of fish food into the koi pond? That was a scandal that was talked about for days (even though the video was edited). Now Blinken's handed Taiwan over to the Chinese and we won't hear a word about it.

***

