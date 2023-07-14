John Kirby makes it clear that even if US loses next war our DEI score will be impressive

WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or...
Doug P.  |  2:13 PM on July 14, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This week the White House website had an announcement about President Biden ordering thousands of military reserves to Europe, all while this administration continues to send money and weapons to Ukraine even as Biden admitted recently the U.S. is running low on certain ammunition:

President Biden is taking flak for sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, and over the weekend he blurted out the truth that both Kyiv and the U.S. are running low on firepower. So why doesn’t the Commander in Chief unveil a new national effort to expand U.S. weapons production and stocks?

“The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition,” Mr. Biden told CNN. “This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it.” The U.S. has given Kyiv more than two million 155mm artillery rounds, and the Pentagon says Ukraine is burning through 3,000 shells a day.

However, thanks to Biden, the U.S. military is NOT running low on diversity, equity and inclusion, as John Kirby pointed out earlier today: 

Hey, if the U.S. loses the next war at least it'll be accompanied by a high DEI score.

That SHOULD be how it works, but we live in a different, crazier time.

The military is having severe problems meeting recruiting goals and it's no mystery as to at least part of the reason.

***

