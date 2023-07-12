This was the scene after Biden called climate change the greatest threat humanity faces

As you know, President Biden is overseas where he's been meeting with a number of fellow climate change alarmists who have been trying to get everybody to panic (again) about the "existential crisis" caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

Today Biden called it the greatest threat humanity faces:

BIDEN on CLIMATE CHANGE: "It's real! It's serious! We don't have a lot of time! It's the single greatest threat to humanity!" pic.twitter.com/mzHYePilO5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

The global warming problem has gotten so bad that some of the eco-alarmists have resorted to using bicycles... for about a hundred yards after arriving via private jet:

Totally Unreal and all for Optics, of course! A Spanish minister uses a private jet to attend the Climate conference. A few meters before the venue, she gets out of her limo and gets on a bicycle, as her security cars follow her. 🙄🤡



Channel: @JFK_TV pic.twitter.com/2NrxjbOpWo — Teagan1776🇺🇸 (@Teagan1776) July 12, 2023

As for President Biden, if man-made climate change wasn't a problem before these meetings overseas, it sure will be after:

Biden (who arrived on a 747 jet) is whisked away from the Helsinki airport in a motorcade spanning nearly two dozen vehicles (which were flown in on gigantic cargo planes).



Just hours ago, Biden called climate change "the single greatest threat to humanity." pic.twitter.com/uZBTL0EUL8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

Plus a 757 full of staff and press. — TheReformRepublican (@TheReformRepub1) July 12, 2023

Do people like Biden (and Kerry, etc) ever consider that they might have an easier time getting people to believe their alarmism if they'd behave as if THEY believe it?

Here is a sped up video of Biden's motorcade in Helsinski — which stretches at least 39 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/qoSNDf7l9b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

As usual, when people such as Biden or Kerry list the things "we" will need to do, they're NOT referring to themselves.

When they start caring and setting an example then I’ll believe it’s actually a crisis 🙄 pic.twitter.com/HNo5o9Bfpl — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) July 12, 2023

Have you noticed lately that Biden's staff (whom Mika Brzezinski criticized this morning for not making sure Biden doesn't look feeble) now has the president using the shorter stairs to enter the clean-energy Air Force One?

After speaking with the press for less than three minutes, Biden boards Air Force One using the smaller staircase and heads to Finland pic.twitter.com/vk7n5bP01J — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

If we're to believe Biden's warning, here's one possible conclusion that can be drawn:

Biden single greatest threat to humanity https://t.co/dAEYi3OhbB — Karen Lott (@lottkaren54) July 12, 2023

They couldn't possibly do these meetings via Zoom, right?

***

