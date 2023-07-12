Kayleigh McEnany NOT confident Chris Christie's take on the FBI will boost his...
FBI whistleblower says Christopher Wray lied about surveilling school board meetings
Two IRS whistleblowers to testify before House Oversight Committee next week
Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor shares email from 'concerned citizen' after switching parties
FBI says it's a disservice to suggest they had anything to do with...
Rep. Chip Roy asks the most important question about military's 'woke' priorities
Kamala Harris' explanation of artificial intelligence sounds like chatbot specializing in...
Rep. Wesley Hunt Exposes FBI Double Standard
'Yikes'! Katie Pavlich catches the FBI Director making quite an (unconstitutional?) admiss...
Rep. Spartz Gets Furious With FBI Director Wray
Biden's WH is threatening journalist Simon Ateba — and MSM firefighters are apparently...
Guardian's new attempt to bust Clarence Thomas in Christmas Party scandal epitomizes MSM's...
Nina Turner may not understand how inflation works, but that's not stopping her...
Dylan 'Destroyer of Brands' Mulvaney has FLED the U.S. to feel 'safe' and...

This was the scene after Biden called climate change the greatest threat humanity faces

Doug P.  |  5:08 PM on July 12, 2023
Screenshotted meme

As you know, President Biden is overseas where he's been meeting with a number of fellow climate change alarmists who have been trying to get everybody to panic (again) about the "existential crisis" caused by the burning of fossil fuels. 

Today Biden called it the greatest threat humanity faces:

The global warming problem has gotten so bad that some of the eco-alarmists have resorted to using bicycles... for about a hundred yards after arriving via private jet:

As for President Biden, if man-made climate change wasn't a problem before these meetings overseas, it sure will be after:

Do people like Biden (and Kerry, etc) ever consider that they might have an easier time getting people to believe their alarmism if they'd behave as if THEY believe it?

Recommended

'Yikes'! Katie Pavlich catches the FBI Director making quite an (unconstitutional?) admission
Doug P.

As usual, when people such as Biden or Kerry list the things "we" will need to do, they're NOT referring to themselves.

Have you noticed lately that Biden's staff (whom Mika Brzezinski criticized this morning for not making sure Biden doesn't look feeble) now has the president using the shorter stairs to enter the clean-energy Air Force One?

If we're to believe Biden's warning, here's one possible conclusion that can be drawn:

They couldn't possibly do these meetings via Zoom, right?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Yikes'! Katie Pavlich catches the FBI Director making quite an (unconstitutional?) admission
Doug P.
FBI whistleblower says Christopher Wray lied about surveilling school board meetings
Brett T.
Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor shares email from 'concerned citizen' after switching parties
Brett T.
Ben Collins is incensed that 'country club weirdo' Jonathan Chait would suggest that he's a bit of a hack
Sarah D
Rep. Wesley Hunt Exposes FBI Double Standard
Twitchy Staff
FBI says it's a disservice to suggest they had anything to do with January 6
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Yikes'! Katie Pavlich catches the FBI Director making quite an (unconstitutional?) admission Doug P.