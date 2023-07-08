Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only he can

Start your engines ... Iowa Caucus date announced and it's off to the...
Doug P.  |  3:06 PM on July 08, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called questions about the possiblity that the cocaine found in the White House belonged to a Biden family member "irresponsible" (because of course). Jean-Pierre then indicated that wouldn't have been possible anyway because the entire Biden family was gone from the WH all day Friday, all day Saturday and all day Sunday.

Jean-Pierre's claim was contradicted by a press pool report:

Translation: KJP was lying again.

That's where things stand on Coke-Gate at the moment, all while the White House is hoping the story would just disappear. That's not going to be the case.

Meanwhile, Republican senator and national treasure John Kennedy has presented thoughts on the above story in his own way, all while taking a blowtorch to President Biden's record as president (video via Newsbusters' @KevinTober94):

That THAT'S funny. 

Senator Kennedy added this:

