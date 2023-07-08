Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only he can

As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called questions about the possiblity that the cocaine found in the White House belonged to a Biden family member "irresponsible" (because of course). Jean-Pierre then indicated that wouldn't have been possible anyway because the entire Biden family was gone from the WH all day Friday, all day Saturday and all day Sunday.

Jean-Pierre's claim was contradicted by a press pool report:

Fact check: @presssec said there was 'irresponsible' reporting on WH cocaine because Biden family 'were not here Friday'



Hunter was at WH Friday according to @EugeneDaniels2 pool report https://t.co/2GoWiy6ao9 pic.twitter.com/tva9IOtwAO — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 7, 2023

Translation: KJP was lying again.

That's where things stand on Coke-Gate at the moment, all while the White House is hoping the story would just disappear. That's not going to be the case.

Meanwhile, Republican senator and national treasure John Kennedy has presented thoughts on the above story in his own way, all while taking a blowtorch to President Biden's record as president (video via Newsbusters' @KevinTober94):

Senator John Kennedy: "If my record was as bad as this White House's record, I'd probably give my staff blow too." pic.twitter.com/DaCf7YHCXk — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 8, 2023

That THAT'S funny.

Senator Kennedy added this:

"He's a nice guy but when it comes to economics, president Biden is like a hog on ice." pic.twitter.com/NJuqSnrVGV — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 8, 2023

Well there it is: The term "Bidenomics" needs to be retired in favor of "hog on ice-enomics."

***

***

