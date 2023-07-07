'Sound of Freedom' gives gross Guardian movie critic platform to gargle garbage
MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after...
If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden...
Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is...
David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes
Nice try President Piddle Pants but we all know THIS is what Bidenomics...
Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t'...
Woke loses AGAIN! Target backpedals after some MAJOR pushback, WILL sell Mark Levin's...
Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the...
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala...
Investigative journalist Yashar Ali: 'Who cares if there was some coke at the...
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
Just when you think the Biden swamp can't get any SWAMPIER it DOES...

UH OH! Karine Jean-Pierre's coke bag alibi for the Bidens collides with press pool report

Doug P.  |  6:51 PM on July 07, 2023

During Friday's White House briefing, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if the cocaine found in the White House last weekend belonged to any member of the Biden family. 

Jean-Pierre didn't say "no," but did provide this attempted alibi: 

"The Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. 

So to ask that question is incredibly irresponsible."

Here's how that unfolded:

First of all, just because the family wasn't there doesn't mean somebody couldn't have left it behind when it was later found, but that's just wild speculation. 

However, it might not surprise you to learn that there is information contrary to KJP's claims. This proves nothing, other than KJP was again untruthful, but still, it's worth mentioning:

Recommended

'Sound of Freedom' gives gross Guardian movie critic platform to gargle garbage
Gordon Kushner

Jean-Pierre wasn't being entirely truthful? No way!

As usual, for people who aren't trying to hide anything they certainly act like people trying to hide something.

Another good question for the press pool to ask the White House is "why are taxpayers footing the bill for the president's 50-something son to live in the White House even when the rest of them aren't even there?"

***

 Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Sound of Freedom' gives gross Guardian movie critic platform to gargle garbage
Gordon Kushner
MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.
David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes
Doug P.
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad
Sam J.
If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden she just succeeded
Doug P.
Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t' Threads violation
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Sound of Freedom' gives gross Guardian movie critic platform to gargle garbage Gordon Kushner