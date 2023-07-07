UH OH! Karine Jean-Pierre's coke bag alibi for the Bidens collides with press pool report

During Friday's White House briefing, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if the cocaine found in the White House last weekend belonged to any member of the Biden family.

Jean-Pierre didn't say "no," but did provide this attempted alibi:

"The Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is incredibly irresponsible."

Here's how that unfolded:

KJP says that "irresponsible reporting" is alleging that the cocaine found in the White House might have belonged to the Biden family.



She then goes on to call a journalist in the briefing room "irresponsible" for asking the White House to unequivocally say that the drugs do not… pic.twitter.com/jDesTsGfx3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2023

First of all, just because the family wasn't there doesn't mean somebody couldn't have left it behind when it was later found, but that's just wild speculation.

However, it might not surprise you to learn that there is information contrary to KJP's claims. This proves nothing, other than KJP was again untruthful, but still, it's worth mentioning:

Karine Jean-Pierre just said the Bidens were not at the White House on Friday when the cocaine was found.



According to the White House pool report from Friday, all of them including Hunter were in fact there. pic.twitter.com/31QfsXnhmm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2023

Jean-Pierre wasn't being entirely truthful? No way!

Fact check: @presssec said there was 'irresponsible' reporting on WH cocaine because Biden family 'were not here Friday'



Hunter was at WH Friday according to @EugeneDaniels2 pool report https://t.co/2GoWiy6ao9 pic.twitter.com/tva9IOtwAO — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 7, 2023

As usual, for people who aren't trying to hide anything they certainly act like people trying to hide something.

Notes Hunter Biden was at White House as late as 630pm Friday. https://t.co/nH4WBpjKCA — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 7, 2023

I'm shocked to discover pathological liars lying. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 7, 2023

Another good question for the press pool to ask the White House is "why are taxpayers footing the bill for the president's 50-something son to live in the White House even when the rest of them aren't even there?"

