Perfect! Indigenous tribe willing to allow Ben & Jerry's to clear their 'stolen land' conscience

Doug P.  |  8:44 AM on July 08, 2023
Oh No Popcorn meme

On Independence Day, Ben & Jerry's honored the holiday in a not-unexpected way considering the founders are guilt-ridden progressives who obviously passed those "values" along to current management. 

Ben & Jerry's lamented "stolen Indigenous land" on July 4th, and tweeted that it needs to be returned:

In our original story the question was asked: Would Ben & Jerry's be willing to put their land where their leftist mouths are?

One indigenous tribe is reportedly giving Ben & Jerry's a chance to do just that:

"Perfect" and then some!

The "backfire" is strong with this one

Members of an indigenous tribe who are descendants of Native Americans have reportedly expressed interest in taking back the land now occupied by popular ice cream makers Ben & Jerry's after the company made a controversial call for America to return "stolen" land.

Chief of the Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation Don Stevens tells Newsweek that his tribe is "always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands," but the ice cream company has yet to contact them regarding land its headquarters now sits on.

[...]

That reportedly means the land that is home to the Ben & Jerry's headquarters in South Burlington, Vermont was once part of the Abenaki Nation's territory. Critics had pointed to this fact, and some online have even called the ice cream company "hypocrites" for not returning the "stolen" land it sits on while calling for others to do so.

THAT'S delicious.

Naturally, when guilt-ridden progs like those at Ben & Jerry's say something needs to happen, they're referring to everybody but them.

Come on, Ben & Jerry's -- we haven't got all day... give that land back!

***

