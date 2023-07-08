Perfect! Indigenous tribe willing to allow Ben & Jerry's to clear their 'stolen land' conscience

On Independence Day, Ben & Jerry's honored the holiday in a not-unexpected way considering the founders are guilt-ridden progressives who obviously passed those "values" along to current management.

Ben & Jerry's lamented "stolen Indigenous land" on July 4th, and tweeted that it needs to be returned:

This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now: https://t.co/45smaBmORH pic.twitter.com/a6qp7LXUAE — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) July 4, 2023

In our original story the question was asked: Would Ben & Jerry's be willing to put their land where their leftist mouths are?

One indigenous tribe is reportedly giving Ben & Jerry's a chance to do just that:

This cannot be more perfect! https://t.co/QsEzfEZga9 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 8, 2023

"Perfect" and then some!

Members of an Indigenous tribe have reportedly expressed interest in taking back the land now occupied by popular ice cream makers Ben & Jerry's after the company posted a Fourth of July tweet calling for America to return "stolen" land.https://t.co/NODC7UTfxx — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) July 7, 2023

The "backfire" is strong with this one:

Members of an indigenous tribe who are descendants of Native Americans have reportedly expressed interest in taking back the land now occupied by popular ice cream makers Ben & Jerry's after the company made a controversial call for America to return "stolen" land. Chief of the Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation Don Stevens that his tribe is "always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands," but the ice cream company has yet to contact them regarding land its headquarters now sits on. [...] That reportedly means the land that is home to the Ben & Jerry's headquarters in South Burlington, Vermont was once part of the Abenaki Nation's territory. Critics had pointed to this fact, and some online have even called the ice cream company for not returning the "stolen" land it sits on while calling for others to do so.

THAT'S delicious.

Hey @benandjerrys, remember how you said you want to return 'stolen land'to native Americans...



The tribe your HQ is built on wants that land back now.



Are you hypocrites or are you going to give them their land back?https://t.co/LUNogWxRHW — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 8, 2023

I love this. "Everyone needs to hand over everything, except us. Why should we have to hand over anything? We make political ice cream." — Professor Ron Swanson (@ProfRonSwanson) July 8, 2023

Naturally, when guilt-ridden progs like those at Ben & Jerry's say something needs to happen, they're referring to everybody but them.

I love this. "Everyone needs to hand over everything, except us. Why should we have to hand over anything? We make political ice cream." — Professor Ron Swanson (@ProfRonSwanson) July 8, 2023

Come on, Ben & Jerry's -- we haven't got all day... give that land back!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!