On July 4th, Ben & Jerry's calls for the return of stolen land, fails to return any land themselves

At this point we're used to ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's ridiculous virtue signaling about how terrible the country that made them successful is, but this 4th of July tweet really takes the cake:

This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now: https://t.co/45smaBmORH pic.twitter.com/a6qp7LXUAE — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) July 4, 2023

By 'take action' they mean...sign a petition.

That should help, we guess?

If Ben & Jerry's really wanted to do something to rectify this situation, they could always start here:

Let’s start with turning over Ben & Jerry’s factory in Waterbury, VT to the indigenous Abenaki peoples from whom their land was stolen



After that we can talk https://t.co/TkMXEVkDQr — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 4, 2023

Great idea! Probably not gonna happen, though.

Are you going to give the land your headquarters is on back to the Abenaki?



Or y'all just talking? https://t.co/RjKeH3ERyx — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 4, 2023

Our money's on 'just talking'. Ben & Jerry's doesn't seem to be in any rush to, you know, actually return any land.

Maybe this is why:

Yea, we're just gonna have to chalk this one up to another 'rules for thee, but not for me' scenarios from the progressives.

***

