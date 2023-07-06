Leftists seethe and rage as Casey DeSantis tells her inspirational story of beating...
On July 4th, Ben & Jerry's calls for the return of stolen land, fails to return any land themselves

Amy  |  8:30 PM on July 06, 2023
FuzzyChimp

At this point we're used to ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's ridiculous virtue signaling about how terrible the country that made them successful is, but this 4th of July tweet really takes the cake:

By 'take action' they mean...sign a petition.

That should help, we guess?

If Ben & Jerry's really wanted to do something to rectify this situation, they could always start here:

Great idea! Probably not gonna happen, though.

Our money's on 'just talking'. Ben & Jerry's doesn't seem to be in any rush to, you know, actually return any land.

Maybe this is why:

Yea, we're just gonna have to chalk this one up to another 'rules for thee, but not for me' scenarios from the progressives.

***

