OUCH: Biden's NOT going to like Maureen Dowd's NYT column today

This year President Biden has been fond of lecturing Americans about the importance of family values and not being a "deadbeat nation," all while his own son has been going to court to fight child support:

Let me be clear: America is a not a dead-beat nation.



We invest in small business, veterans, health care, food assistance, and more.



And then we pay our bills. pic.twitter.com/50d4eS3dCg — President Biden (@POTUS) May 2, 2023

When young people ask what makes me hopeful for future generations, the answer is simple.



It’s you. pic.twitter.com/KLruBh2Wjq — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2023

Biden likes to talk about his "six grandchildren":

⁦@POTUS⁩ talking to kids of staff on “bring your kid to work day.” Tells them he speaks every day to his six grandchildren and is “crazy” about them. pic.twitter.com/IQKMUGYA9q — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) April 27, 2023

Biden's six grandchildren?

What about his seventh grandchild?

Karine Jean-Pierre had nothing to share about that this topic week (she dodged questions about most other topics as well):

White House reporter brings up an NY Times article on Hunter Biden's daughter in Arkansas and asks if the president acknowledges the little girl as his granddaughter.



KARINE: "I don't have anything to share from here. pic.twitter.com/bUmYXlyqV4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023

New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd has obviously seen enough of this avoidance coming from "family man" Joe Biden, and here's the headline of today's piece:

Well, this should get the White House's attention. Perhaps the media outlets ignoring this can finally follow suit... pic.twitter.com/Rcgv0UqKZH — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 8, 2023

Can somebody make sure the White House gets sent several copies of that? Also, send them to Biden's Delaware homes along with Camp David.

Kudos to @maureendowd for this.



In this day and age, even this basic level of honesty takes courage.https://t.co/LdKyIYOHZq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 8, 2023

“the president can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl. You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about. The Bidens should embrace the life Hunter brought into the world”



From @maureendowd https://t.co/WW61qBgCaX — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2023

"My sister and I often disagree about politics, but this is not a political issue to us. It’s a human one."



Maureen Dowd pleads for the old empathetic Joe. But he's not here any more. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 8, 2023

If anything Dowd's column might cause the White House to cancel their subscription to the New York Times.

