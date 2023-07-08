OUCH: Biden's NOT going to like Maureen Dowd's NYT column today

This year President Biden has been fond of lecturing Americans about the importance of family values and not being a "deadbeat nation," all while his own son has been going to court to fight child support:
Let me be clear: America is a not a dead-beat nation.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 2, 2023
We invest in small business, veterans, health care, food assistance, and more.
And then we pay our bills. pic.twitter.com/50d4eS3dCg
When young people ask what makes me hopeful for future generations, the answer is simple.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2023
It’s you. pic.twitter.com/KLruBh2Wjq
Biden likes to talk about his "six grandchildren":
@POTUS talking to kids of staff on “bring your kid to work day.” Tells them he speaks every day to his six grandchildren and is “crazy” about them. pic.twitter.com/IQKMUGYA9q— Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) April 27, 2023
Biden's six grandchildren?
What about his seventh grandchild?
Karine Jean-Pierre had nothing to share about that this topic week (she dodged questions about most other topics as well):
White House reporter brings up an NY Times article on Hunter Biden's daughter in Arkansas and asks if the president acknowledges the little girl as his granddaughter.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023
KARINE: "I don't have anything to share from here. pic.twitter.com/bUmYXlyqV4
Recommended
New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd has obviously seen enough of this avoidance coming from "family man" Joe Biden, and here's the headline of today's piece:
Well, this should get the White House's attention. Perhaps the media outlets ignoring this can finally follow suit... pic.twitter.com/Rcgv0UqKZH— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 8, 2023
Can somebody make sure the White House gets sent several copies of that? Also, send them to Biden's Delaware homes along with Camp David.
Kudos to @maureendowd for this.— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 8, 2023
In this day and age, even this basic level of honesty takes courage.https://t.co/LdKyIYOHZq
“the president can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl. You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about. The Bidens should embrace the life Hunter brought into the world”— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2023
From @maureendowd https://t.co/WW61qBgCaX
"My sister and I often disagree about politics, but this is not a political issue to us. It’s a human one."— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 8, 2023
Maureen Dowd pleads for the old empathetic Joe. But he's not here any more.
"My sister and I often disagree about politics, but this is not a political issue to us. It’s a human one."— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 8, 2023
Maureen Dowd pleads for the old empathetic Joe. But he's not here any more.
If anything Dowd's column might cause the White House to cancel their subscription to the New York Times.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member