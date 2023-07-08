OUCH: Biden's NOT going to like Maureen Dowd's NYT column today

Dem attempts to burn Trump with brag about Biden's superior 'Blizzard' knowledge backfire
Doug P.  |  1:08 PM on July 08, 2023

This year President Biden has been fond of lecturing Americans about the importance of family values and not being a "deadbeat nation," all while his own son has been going to court to fight child support: 

Biden likes to talk about his "six grandchildren":

Biden's six grandchildren? 

What about his seventh grandchild?

Karine Jean-Pierre had nothing to share about that this topic week (she dodged questions about most other topics as well):

New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd has obviously seen enough of this avoidance coming from "family man" Joe Biden, and here's the headline of today's piece:

Can somebody make sure the White House gets sent several copies of that? Also, send them to Biden's Delaware homes along with Camp David.

If anything Dowd's column might cause the White House to cancel their subscription to the New York Times.

