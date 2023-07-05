KJP has nothing to share on Biden acknowledging his granddaughter

Remember when Jill Biden told us all that "decency was on the ballot"? And the New York Times told us that Hunter Biden's guilty plea was actually a story of a father's love? Speaking of Hunter, he has a daughter he's never seen. He had sex with a stripper while high and then demanded a paternity test after denying the baby was his. He's since been in a legal battle over child support payments, the settlement of which precludes Navy from using the Biden name.

We know Jill Biden doesn't acknowledge the seventh grandchild, because she decorates the White House fireplace with stockings for all the grandkids … except Navy. When Joe Biden can't remember how many grandchildren he has, she reminds him that he has six. The president and first lady will not even acknowledge that the child exists.

Someone asked Karine Jean-Pierre Wednesday about a New York Times article on Biden's granddaughter, but the press secretary had nothing to share on that matter.

White House reporter brings up an NY Times article on Hunter Biden's daughter in Arkansas and asks if the president acknowledges the little girl as his granddaughter.



What happened to them being "all our children"?

It wouldn't matter what she said … it's too late. It's been four years and neither Joe nor Hunter has met the child and the president's never mentioned her existence. That's the way the Bidens want it, and that's how they'll bet it.

So, does Biden believe that if a child is born out of wedlock it doesn't exist? You just never speak of it? That's not very progressive, is it?

I hope they ask her again tomorrow and every day until she does have something.

They should have to say something definitive and then be held to it.

Fox News' Peter Doocy brought it up a couple of years ago, and all Biden could say was a sarcastic "Classy."

