CNN says the planet experienced the hottest day ever this week
KJP says Biden is proud his admin restored rule of law, trips over...
Surprised? Politico: Law enforcement says WH cocaine culprit 'unlikely to be found'
NYT swoops in to rescue Joe Biden from people noticing that he's become...
Andrea Mitchell expresses shock at discovery of cocaine in the White House
Imagine CNN hosts having this reaction if cocaine were found in the Trump...
Adam Kinzinger has total faith that Denver Riggleman's the guy who can clear...
Bill de Blasio announces he's not exactly getting divorced, but he is ready...
Ari Fleischer tries to make sense of evolving spin about bag of coke...
MSNBC hopes to Make Fascism Great Again with full-throated advocacy for government censori...
Thread uses facts and receipts to torch libs' claim that SCOTUS' 303 Creative...
Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found...
Justice for Hunter! Denver Riggleman working with Hunter Biden's lawyers to find 'the...
Reports on judge halting Biden admin's ability to censor Americans go full state...

KJP has nothing to share on Biden acknowledging his granddaughter

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 05, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Remember when Jill Biden told us all that "decency was on the ballot"? And the New York Times told us that Hunter Biden's guilty plea was actually a story of a father's love? Speaking of Hunter, he has a daughter he's never seen. He had sex with a stripper while high and then demanded a paternity test after denying the baby was his. He's since been in a legal battle over child support payments, the settlement of which precludes Navy from using the Biden name.

We know Jill Biden doesn't acknowledge the seventh grandchild, because she decorates the White House fireplace with stockings for all the grandkids … except Navy. When Joe Biden can't remember how many grandchildren he has, she reminds him that he has six. The president and first lady will not even acknowledge that the child exists.

Someone asked Karine Jean-Pierre Wednesday about a New York Times article on Biden's granddaughter, but the press secretary had nothing to share on that matter.

What happened to them being "all our children"?

It wouldn't matter what she said … it's too late. It's been four years and neither Joe nor Hunter has met the child and the president's never mentioned her existence. That's the way the Bidens want it, and that's how they'll bet it.

Recommended

KJP says Biden is proud his admin restored rule of law, trips over a bag of coke in the WH
Doug P.

So, does Biden believe that if a child is born out of wedlock it doesn't exist? You just never speak of it? That's not very progressive, is it?

Fox News' Peter Doocy brought it up a couple of years ago, and all Biden could say was a sarcastic "Classy."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP says Biden is proud his admin restored rule of law, trips over a bag of coke in the WH
Doug P.
Surprised? Politico: Law enforcement says WH cocaine culprit 'unlikely to be found'
Doug P.
Andrea Mitchell expresses shock at discovery of cocaine in the White House
justmindy
NYT swoops in to rescue Joe Biden from people noticing that he's become 'a 'flaming woke warrior''
Sarah D
Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found in WH
Doug P.
MSNBC hopes to Make Fascism Great Again with full-throated advocacy for government censoring Americans
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
KJP says Biden is proud his admin restored rule of law, trips over a bag of coke in the WH Doug P.