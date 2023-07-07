MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after...
If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden...
Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is...
Nice try President Piddle Pants but we all know THIS is what Bidenomics...
Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t'...
Woke loses AGAIN! Target backpedals after some MAJOR pushback, WILL sell Mark Levin's...
Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the...
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala...
Investigative journalist Yashar Ali: 'Who cares if there was some coke at the...
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
Just when you think the Biden swamp can't get any SWAMPIER it DOES...
CNN exploits Kentucky couple's aborted baby in sick attempt 'to make pro-lifers look...
Mollie Hemingway shares reminder about WH officials saying the cocaine caper has them...

David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes

Doug P.  |  3:25 PM on July 07, 2023

Twitter's resident firearms expert and gun control advocate David Hogg held another class on the history of guns this week. 

Today's lesson is about the AR-15, and Professor Hogg is teaching:

How about that Community note!

Other than everything being wrong, Hogg really nailed it.

Research before making baseless claims? Why should he start now?

Recommended

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Harvard. 

And remember, Hogg was a CNN "Reliable Source," along with Dan Rather, which speaks volumes (none of them good): 

And the tweet was edited and is STILL wrong.

***

Related:


David Hogg TRIES to make a point about guns but MISSES the mark in more ways than one

David Hogg's angry reply to Sen. Blackburn's tweet about Communist China is... something else

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.
If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden she just succeeded
Doug P.
Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t' Threads violation
Sarah D
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
Sam J.
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad
Sam J.
Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is 'DENIED'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL Sam J.