David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes

Twitter's resident firearms expert and gun control advocate David Hogg held another class on the history of guns this week.

Today's lesson is about the AR-15, and Professor Hogg is teaching:

The AR-15 that became the M-16 was designed to counter the AK-47 in the jungles of Vietnam that obliterated the M-14 They aren’t made for defense they are made for offensives. They are semi automatic rifles with large magazines and intermediate cartridges made to hunt humans. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 6, 2023

How about that Community note!

Other than everything being wrong, Hogg really nailed it.

What's your excuse for not even spending 30 seconds googling the actual history of the AR-15 before you made that claim it 'became' the M-16? — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) July 6, 2023

Research before making baseless claims? Why should he start now?

Somebody is apparently pitching a script for “Drunk History: Vietnam“. https://t.co/jJMBL53Lpu — Mitch "The Wałęsa Project" Berg 🇺🇸 (@mitchpberg) July 6, 2023

I see “Harvard’s Pride” is at it again.

This is the level of wisdom he holds after 4 years in the Ivy League. Troubling ignorance. https://t.co/L6mqg3sHen — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 7, 2023

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Harvard.

And remember, Hogg was a CNN "Reliable Source," along with Dan Rather, which speaks volumes (none of them good):

And the tweet was edited and is STILL wrong.

