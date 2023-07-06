Biden deputy spox explains why he can't answer this question about WH cocaine ('worst excuse yet')

The mystery of the bag of cocaine that was found inside the White House has yet to be solved (or at least made public), and as we told you yesterday, the media's already starting to get everybody prepared for the culprit never to be identified:

Law enforcement officials confirmed on Wednesday that cocaine was found at the White House over the weekend. But one official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing. The small amount of cocaine was found in a cubby area for storing electronics within the West Exec basement entryway into the West Wing, where many people have authorized access, including staff or visitors coming in for West Wing tours. Asked what the chances are of finding the culprit, the official said “it’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was.” “Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught” by the cameras, added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity given that it’s an ongoing investigation. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.” "Highly trafficked area"? Heh. Sure sounds like it.

Taking into account the past of President Biden's son, Hunter, it's only natural that people are wondering if there's any connection.

Today White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates couldn't speak to those questions.

Why? Allow Bates to explain:

On claims "the cocaine found in the White House had belonged to either the president or his son. Are you willing to say that that's not the case?"



Mid-level Biden staffer Andrew Bates: "I don't have a response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act" pic.twitter.com/zuM30v5Fli — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

Maybe a simple "no comment" wouldn't have sounded so ridiculous.

As in, "if I answer honestly it might hatch another round of questions I don't want to answer"?

Odd that Bates pivots to the Hatch Act and doesn't deny the question... https://t.co/IqELjZ1ylY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 6, 2023

Bates might have only made the scrutiny worse with that answer.

In other words, we don’t want to be caught in a lie, so we’re not going to comment. — Jeff ❌iller (@millerjj660) July 6, 2023

I believe this case actually falls under the Crack Act — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 6, 2023

Screaming and running away would have been a better response from Bates than the "Hatch Act" excuse.

