Mother Jones' new cover story on Ron DeSantis makes us wonder if they're...
Millionaire Woke Singer Butchers National Anthem
THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the...
Period product wunderkind is committed to gender-inclusive period justice for 'menstruator...
If Hillary Clinton wasn't a nasty, hateful, sack of AWFUL I'd almost feel...
SHOCKA! Sounds like Hunter Biden's 'sweetheart plea deal' was even DIRTIER than we...
Donald Trump's apparent role in man's purported effort to harm Barack Obama should...
Joey Jones just needs 3 words to OWN Biden Family fanboy scolding the...
Mark Levin calls down the THUNDER on Target for BANNING his new book...
JPMorgan Chase CEO Roasts America-Hating Liberals
NYT tries and fails to paint conservatives as crazy tinfoil hatters over Biden...
WaPo reports Biden's under pressure to 'more forcefully embrace far-reaching changes'
David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and...
Damning thread drops 25 BOMBSHELLS of the Biden White House using Big Tech...

Biden deputy spox explains why he can't answer this question about WH cocaine ('worst excuse yet')

Doug P.  |  1:06 PM on July 06, 2023

The mystery of the bag of cocaine that was found inside the White House has yet to be solved (or at least made public), and as we told you yesterday, the media's already starting to get everybody prepared for the culprit never to be identified:

Law enforcement officials confirmed on Wednesday that cocaine was found at the White House over the weekend. But one official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing. 

The small amount of cocaine was found in a cubby area for storing electronics within the West Exec basement entryway into the West Wing, where many people have authorized access, including staff or visitors coming in for West Wing tours. Asked what the chances are of finding the culprit, the official said “it’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was.” 

“Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught” by the cameras, added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity given that it’s an ongoing investigation. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.” "Highly trafficked area"? Heh. Sure sounds like it.

Taking into account the past of President Biden's son, Hunter, it's only natural that people are wondering if there's any connection. 

Recommended

THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch)
Sam J.

Today White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates couldn't speak to those questions. 

Why? Allow Bates to explain:

Maybe a simple "no comment" wouldn't have sounded so ridiculous.

As in, "if I answer honestly it might hatch another round of questions I don't want to answer"?

Bates might have only made the scrutiny worse with that answer.

Screaming and running away would have been a better response from Bates than the "Hatch Act" excuse.

***

Related:
KJP says Biden is proud his admin restored rule of law, trips over a bag of coke in the WH

Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his

NYT tries and fails to paint conservatives as crazy tinfoil hatters over Biden admin's speech crackdowns

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch)
Sam J.
Joey Jones just needs 3 words to OWN Biden Family fanboy scolding the Right for 'slandering' them and LOL
Sam J.
SHOCKA! Sounds like Hunter Biden's 'sweetheart plea deal' was even DIRTIER than we thought (watch)
Sam J.
Period product wunderkind is committed to gender-inclusive period justice for 'menstruators' everywhere
Sarah D
David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and it does NOT end well for him
Sam J.
NYT tries and fails to paint conservatives as crazy tinfoil hatters over Biden admin's speech crackdowns
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch) Sam J.