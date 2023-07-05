KJP says Biden is proud his admin restored rule of law, trips over a bag of coke in the WH

CNN says the planet experienced the hottest day ever this week
Doug P.  |  4:42 PM on July 05, 2023

It was another banner White House briefing today! Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if the president the media likes to portray as a super family man cared to acknowledge his 7th granddaughter, and KJP had no comment

Also during today's Gaslight-a-Palooza, Jean-Pierre tried to spin the news that a bag of cocaine was found inside the White House, and she went out of her way to also remind everybody that the Biden family wasn't even in the WH over the weekend (obviously she knows what everybody's thinking): 

"We're not assisting in anything." At least KJP finally said something that's totally believable.

It's strange how selective law enforcement can be in solving some cases and not others. 

Moving on -- and this one comes with a beverage warning -- after the above subject matter, but here's why KJP said Biden is proud of his administration:

That's hilarious not just because a bag of cocaine was recently found in the White House, but how many times have courts struck this administration down for unconstitutional initiatives?

Self-awareness is not a requirement to take a job in the Biden White House.

Maybe Biden should restore the rule of law in his own family before KJP brags about restoring it in his administration and in the entire country (which is laughable).

It is kind of amazing, right? But it's called having zero sense of shame to begin with.

*** 

