KJP says Biden is proud his admin restored rule of law, trips over a bag of coke in the WH

It was another banner White House briefing today! Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if the president the media likes to portray as a super family man cared to acknowledge his 7th granddaughter, and KJP had no comment.

Also during today's Gaslight-a-Palooza, Jean-Pierre tried to spin the news that a bag of cocaine was found inside the White House, and she went out of her way to also remind everybody that the Biden family wasn't even in the WH over the weekend (obviously she knows what everybody's thinking):

Karine Jean-Pierre stumbles and bumbles through a non-answer after being asked about the Secret Service finding cocaine in the West Wing over the holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/MHmZF9sm9P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023

Reporter on cocaine being found in the West Wing: "Can you just tell us how the White House is assisting the Secret Service with this investigation?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: "Look, we're not assisting in anything..." pic.twitter.com/Y1PCUCcZe6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023

"We're not assisting in anything." At least KJP finally said something that's totally believable.

I’m surprised they didn’t blame on the previous administration!!!! — Mike McGrew (@MikeMcGrew59) July 5, 2023

They found grandmas who never entered the Capitol but they can't figure out who dropped a bag of coke in the White House. https://t.co/oSadSCeIr3 — Uncle AC & The Rippers (@ywst_ac) July 5, 2023

It's strange how selective law enforcement can be in solving some cases and not others.

Moving on -- and this one comes with a beverage warning -- after the above subject matter, but here's why KJP said Biden is proud of his administration:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE:



"The president is proud to have restored the rule of law in his administration..." pic.twitter.com/Zso9bIt5s4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023

That's hilarious not just because a bag of cocaine was recently found in the White House, but how many times have courts struck this administration down for unconstitutional initiatives?

*But we won't comment on whether the cocaine possessor, who dropped it off in the West Wing of the White House, should be prosecuted. https://t.co/whZM1Oad3D — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 5, 2023

Self-awareness is not a requirement to take a job in the Biden White House.

Holy shit woman, he’s got a drug addict living in the WH, there was an illicit drug found ON the WH property.



None of this regime is abiding by the rule of law. @PressSec https://t.co/I55FXLiWmA — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 5, 2023

Maybe Biden should restore the rule of law in his own family before KJP brags about restoring it in his administration and in the entire country (which is laughable).

He can’t even restore the rule that of law within his family let alone the country. — Daniel Harris - Ballot Harvester 2024 (@DanielLHarrisUS) July 5, 2023

😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 Seriously, how does she keep a straight face? — SMD (@smdowner) July 5, 2023

It is kind of amazing, right? But it's called having zero sense of shame to begin with.

***

