Jen Psaki's STILL trying to convince us the Right's behind Muslims opposing trans ideology

Over the weekend former Biden press secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki took it upon herself to explain how Muslim Americans opposing the trans ideology because of Republicans and their tactics of divisiveness (projection alert!):

We're noticing the reemergence of an old ploy straight from the GOP playbook, only this time the party has a new target...@jrpsaki breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/wZ55u20476 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 2, 2023

This claim caused a lot of eye-rolling but "Jen Psaki" ended up trending for quite a while.

Not long after the above video, Psaki's double-down was tweeted:

Ok stick with me here.. (and I explain below) After going after Muslim Americans for years now…now the same right wing is trying to get Muslim Americans to go after the trans community.. https://t.co/2glsfKQWWt — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) July 2, 2023

Ben Shapiro tries to clarify what Psaki would like everybody to believe:

Oh, so it's the evil Christian right wingers bamboozling Muslims into rejecting trans ideology -- and not, say, Islamic law and philosophy https://t.co/BZdWVpEt3A — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 3, 2023

One of those things seems more likely than the other, and it's NOT the one Psaki wants it to be.

Yeah, all that animosity toward LGBT folks in Muslim-dominated countries was really the result of right-wing Americans. 🙄 https://t.co/S5swv2NvwJ — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) July 3, 2023

"Right-wing Christians" work in mysterious ways, apparently.

OK, stick with me here ... is this the dumbest "Republicans pounce!®" ever? https://t.co/fcxWih7wha — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 3, 2023

It's definitely right up there among the dumbest and most desperate.

And Muslim Americans are blindly obeying because...? https://t.co/2PLm2hypya — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2023

Does every group of people just blindly do whatever the Republicans want? Perhaps Psaki could go into greater detail in a future show.

***

