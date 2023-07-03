Jen Psaki's STILL trying to convince us the Right's behind Muslims opposing trans ideology

Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babi...
Doug P.  |  3:18 PM on July 03, 2023

Over the weekend former Biden press secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki took it upon herself to explain how Muslim Americans opposing the trans ideology because of Republicans and their tactics of divisiveness (projection alert!):

This claim caused a lot of eye-rolling but "Jen Psaki" ended up trending for quite a while. 

Not long after the above video, Psaki's double-down was tweeted:

Ben Shapiro tries to clarify what Psaki would like everybody to believe:

One of those things seems more likely than the other, and it's NOT the one Psaki wants it to be.

"Right-wing Christians" work in mysterious ways, apparently.

It's definitely right up there among the dumbest and most desperate.

Does every group of people just blindly do whatever the Republicans want? Perhaps Psaki could go into greater detail in a future show.

*** 

Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babies' humanity Sarah D