USA Today joins another media 'cleanup in aisle Biden'

Yesterday morning President Biden shared with reporters the big breaking news of the week: "Putin is losing the war in Iraq."

Biden said the same thing the day before, and in both instances, some in the media were spotted helping the White House out with spin by just pretending it never happened.

USA Today has joined the "journalism" party by simply choosing not to provide the full quote, and Twitter's Community Notes provided some assistance:

"He’s losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world," Biden said of Putin. https://t.co/Fibk4Hy4c4 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 28, 2023

The USA Today again gets in its daily workout by doing some heavy lifting for a Democrat.

If you're going to "quote" Biden you should actually quote Biden. No worries, Community Notes fixed it for you. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) June 29, 2023

The White House is now expected to award USA Today with ten more social credit points.

Biden gaffe scrubbed. Nice work USA Today! https://t.co/ppSN7JEEFZ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 28, 2023

They not only clean up his quotes but will tell you what he really meant even before his Comms Department can. https://t.co/lwcuIFnJsT — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) June 29, 2023

Holy crap. THEY CHANGED HIS QUOTE. I know USA Today has always been a useless left-wing rag, but that is incredible. #journalismisdead https://t.co/vdlco30duX — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) June 29, 2023

USA Today also cleaned up the quote for Biden in the story as well:

Not only did USA Today remove the Iraq flub in the tweet, journalist @fran_chambers removed the quote from the published story https://t.co/i5ImrUadjM pic.twitter.com/GDQm7FUeMa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2023

Here's the quote in the USA Today article, which conveniently left out the "losing the war in Iraq" part in the name of "journalism":

It's difficult to tell how much Putin has been weakened, Biden said as he spoke to reporters at the White House, but he said the uprising demonstrated that the Russian leader's grip has loosened because of the war he is fighting in Ukraine. "He’s losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world," Biden said of Putin. "And it’s not just NATO. It’s not just the European Union." Biden said that Putin's standing has been diminished with nations outside the West such as Japan as a result of the Russian president's continued assault on Ukraine. Putin is weaker now than he was before mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened his leadership with an aborted mutiny over the weekend, Biden said.

Biden according to USA Today: "He's losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world."

Here's what Biden actually said:

If this was Trump does anybody think the media would not have included the full quote?

We all know that if the media was covering Trump on this, the headline would be "Trump bizarrely claims Putin is losing the war in Iraq!"



The media is so dishonest. https://t.co/MTYztnrn4K — Orion (@ori0n7) June 29, 2023

There is no doubt that if that quote came from Trump it would have been the subject of the entire story.

