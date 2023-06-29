USA Today joins another media 'cleanup in aisle Biden'

'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal...
Doug P.  |  9:30 AM on June 29, 2023

Yesterday morning President Biden shared with reporters the big breaking news of the week: "Putin is losing the war in Iraq." 

Biden said the same thing the day before, and in both instances, some in the media were spotted helping the White House out with spin by just pretending it never happened.

USA Today has joined the "journalism" party by simply choosing not to provide the full quote, and Twitter's Community Notes provided some assistance: 

The USA Today again gets in its daily workout by doing some heavy lifting for a Democrat.

The White House is now expected to award USA Today with ten more social credit points.

USA Today also cleaned up the quote for Biden in the story as well:

