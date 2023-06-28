Joy: Watch a blind girl’s pure happiness when she gets this gift
OUCH! House Oversight GOP has a MUCH more accurate definition of 'Bidenomics'

Doug P.  |  5:51 PM on June 28, 2023

During his trip to Chicago today, President Biden did a hard push for what the White House is calling "Bidenomics":

If you don't have time to look into it or already know, "Bidenomics" translates to "hoping you're stupid and aren't noticing what's actually happening."

However, to be fair, "Bidenomics" is working out just great for some people. 

The GOPers on the Oversight Committee have put out a much more honest representation of what "Bidenomics" is really about: 

Bingo!

That pretty much sums it up. Along with the inflation, porous border, and so many other disasters from this administration. 

*** 

