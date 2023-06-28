John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered)

The stories about alleged Biden family corruption continue to unwind and we learn more every day with each new whistleblower.

Peter Schweizer was on Fox News recently and talked about a secret cell phone allegedly given to Joe Biden when he was VP.

The information purportedly came from Hunter Biden's notorious laptop:

Peter Schweizer, head of the "Government Accountability Institute," told Maria Bartiromo on FNC's "Sunday Morning Futures" that he tipped off the House Oversight Committee to look into records for a private global cell phone he alleges Hunter Biden's business gave to Joe Biden during his time as vice president: PETER SCHWEIZER: It's interesting, what is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he's vice president of the United States? It's not the government phone, it's not Joe Biden's personal phone. We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden's business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president. It was from AT&T, it was $300 a month, it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world. We shared that phone number and that account information with people in the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that they if they haven't already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication on how tight the communication was.

Journalist John Solomon says that he not only obtained that phone number, but gave it a call:

@jsolomonReports called Joe Biden’s secret cell phone that Hunter Biden was paying for. “Boy was he shocked… He hung up pretty quickly.” 🤣 https://t.co/WjGonVDRxO — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 28, 2023

Solomon claims Joe Biden answered, but didn't stay on the line for long:

Full clip of @jsolomonReports telling story re: how law enforcement had docs re: Hunter Biden & one of the docs "got leaked" to John w/a phone number, which turns out to be the burner phone used by "Pops" when he was VP, paid for by Hunter's firm. John called the number in 2019 &… pic.twitter.com/lFJw29Dtpc — Lisa Mei (@TheNotoriousLMC) June 28, 2023

John Solomon is an American treasure.

Busts Joe Biden on his secret global burner phone. pic.twitter.com/CfvFnq460t — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 28, 2023

We have no doubt whatsoever that Biden would have been shocked.

Can we get phone records for that phone? — SPC (@SPC6829366) June 28, 2023

I hope he recorded that! — Elizabeth Oliva (@elizolivalive) June 28, 2023

A competent investigator would subpoena the cell phone records for that number. https://t.co/E3mIWet1GF — Mark Rooney (@Piper336) June 28, 2023

Stay tuned!

