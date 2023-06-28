John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered)

NBC News' spin on Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs radical LGBTQ+ executive orders is...
Doug P.  |  2:49 PM on June 28, 2023

The stories about alleged Biden family corruption continue to unwind and we learn more every day with each new whistleblower. 

Peter Schweizer was on Fox News recently and talked about a secret cell phone allegedly given to Joe Biden when he was VP

The information purportedly came from Hunter Biden's notorious laptop: 

Peter Schweizer, head of the "Government Accountability Institute," told Maria Bartiromo on FNC's "Sunday Morning Futures" that he tipped off the House Oversight Committee to look into records for a private global cell phone he alleges Hunter Biden's business gave to Joe Biden during his time as vice president: 

PETER SCHWEIZER: It's interesting, what is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he's vice president of the United States? It's not the government phone, it's not Joe Biden's personal phone. We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden's business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president. It was from AT&T, it was $300 a month, it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world. 

We shared that phone number and that account information with people in the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that they if they haven't already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication on how tight the communication was.

Journalist John Solomon says that he not only obtained that phone number, but gave it a call: 

Solomon claims Joe Biden answered, but didn't stay on the line for long:

We have no doubt whatsoever that Biden would have been shocked.

Stay tuned!

***

