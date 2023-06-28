MSM have found a fun way to cast doubt on credibility of whistleblowers who incriminate Hunter Biden

NBC News' spin on Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs radical LGBTQ+ executive orders is...
Sarah D  |  2:27 PM on June 28, 2023

In case you missed it, whistleblowers have been pretty busy blowing their whistles on Hunter Biden, who, despite being the son of a president who insists that the laws are for everyone, has somehow managed to evade prison or even any real accountability. 

Sorry, did we say "whistleblowers"? We meant to say ""whistleblowers."" The latter seems to be the term the media prefer, at least when it comes to describing people who deliver incriminating testimony about Hunter Biden:

Funny that, say, Rebekah Jones never got the quotation-marks treatment when the mainstream media were praising her stunningly brave whistleblowing, which wasn't actually whistleblowing at all so much as it was being desperate in public. If anyone deserved the quotation marks, it was her. But for some reason, IRS whistleblowers who incriminate Hunter Biden — and FBI whistleblowers who incriminate Joe Biden's Department of Justice, of course — are being symbolically presented by MSM outlets as less than legitimate or credible.

Guess so. At least according to the official MSM Guide to Partisan Punctuation.

The New York Times should definitely be using quotation marks to denote a lack of credibility, but it should be anytime they refer to themselves as a legitimate "news" or "journalism" outlet.

***

