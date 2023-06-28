MSM have found a fun way to cast doubt on credibility of whistleblowers who incriminate Hunter Biden

In case you missed it, whistleblowers have been pretty busy blowing their whistles on Hunter Biden, who, despite being the son of a president who insists that the laws are for everyone, has somehow managed to evade prison or even any real accountability.

Sorry, did we say "whistleblowers"? We meant to say ""whistleblowers."" The latter seems to be the term the media prefer, at least when it comes to describing people who deliver incriminating testimony about Hunter Biden:

Funny that, say, Rebekah Jones never got the quotation-marks treatment when the mainstream media were praising her stunningly brave whistleblowing, which wasn't actually whistleblowing at all so much as it was being desperate in public. If anyone deserved the quotation marks, it was her. But for some reason, IRS whistleblowers who incriminate Hunter Biden — and FBI whistleblowers who incriminate Joe Biden's Department of Justice, of course — are being symbolically presented by MSM outlets as less than legitimate or credible.

Only democrat whistleblowers are valid whistleblowers? — Sunshine State of Mind 🌈 ⛅️ (@foundinsunshine) June 28, 2023

Guess so. At least according to the official MSM Guide to Partisan Punctuation.

Same as New York Times. https://t.co/GJYrOp8g8W — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2023

The New York Times, you say?

In today's lesson of blatantly biased media outlets, the New York Times gives the Hunter Biden IRS whistleblowers the quotes-around-the-whistleblower-word treatment to imply skepticism regarding their credibility and/or allegation. Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/qXVbjyGqBg — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 28, 2023

What makes the New York Times' air quotes particularly obnoxious and disingenuous is that in another article, the Times acknowledged that the Justice Department definitely doesn't care about justice with regard to Hunter Biden.

NYT quietly confirms the allegation that Merrick Garland lied to Congress about Hunter https://t.co/78gqTGFe2a — David Strom (@DavidStrom) June 28, 2023

Not just quietly, but barely above a fraction of a whisper:

NYT buries in the 21st paragraph that it has an independent source who confirms the two IRS whistleblowers' claim that David Weiss said he was blocked from bringing charges against Hunter Biden in California. https://t.co/nH55AVQAJq pic.twitter.com/wSPKT4aiMG — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 27, 2023

Oh.

Where did you expect us to put it — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) June 27, 2023

Much later in the corrections — Patrick (@patricksp71) June 27, 2023

Heh.

The New York Times should definitely be using quotation marks to denote a lack of credibility, but it should be anytime they refer to themselves as a legitimate "news" or "journalism" outlet.

***

