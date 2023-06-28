New Yorkers don't like mayor's plan to house migrants in SUNY dorms
Biden Screams at Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden

Biden lets us know how often he hung out with Xi Jinping (it was a LOT apparently)

Doug P.  |  4:26 PM on June 28, 2023
Meme screenshot

Today President Biden was in Chicago talking up what the White House is calling "Bidenomics" (yes, they're officially out of desparate ideas). Biden said he's taking the economy in a fundamentally different direction and hey, most people don't disagree:

The ten percent of people polled who aren't very concerned about inflation might include the Bidens who have apparently had quite a lucrative side business over the years. However, during Biden's remarks today he certainly wasn't trying to distance himself from China's Xi Jinping. 

Biden made it clear that he's spoken with him a number of times... or hours... whatever he's trying to say here:

Ah, well OK then!

Doug P.

Just last week the White House doubled down on referring to Xi as a "dictator" and today Biden was talking about him like somebody he spent a few summers at camp with (68 to be exact).

One final question:

At this point we've lost track. 

*** 

