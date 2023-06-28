Biden lets us know how often he hung out with Xi Jinping (it was a LOT apparently)

Today President Biden was in Chicago talking up what the White House is calling "Bidenomics" (yes, they're officially out of desparate ideas). Biden said he's taking the economy in a fundamentally different direction and hey, most people don't disagree:

The ten percent of people polled who aren't very concerned about inflation might include the Bidens who have apparently had quite a lucrative side business over the years. However, during Biden's remarks today he certainly wasn't trying to distance himself from China's Xi Jinping.

Biden made it clear that he's spoken with him a number of times... or hours... whatever he's trying to say here:

Biden: “It was inappropriate for Barack to spend a time with [Pres. Xi], but I — I spent a lot of time with him. I met alone with him, just he and I, and a simultaneous interpreter 68 times, 68 hours, 68 time — more than 68 hours. By the way, I turned in all my notes.” pic.twitter.com/ygQKuuBjxF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2023

BIDEN: "It was inappropriate for Barack to spend time with [Xi Jinping] but I spent a lot of time with him. I met alone with him, just he and I... 68 times, 68 hours, 68 times — more than 68 hours — by the way, I turned in all my notes.” pic.twitter.com/LBu3PPlKcI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2023

Ah, well OK then!

And he thinks this helps? — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) June 28, 2023

I guess his strategy is just blurt everything out and dare the press to cover it? https://t.co/UlpaFFs9CB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2023

Just last week the White House doubled down on referring to Xi as a "dictator" and today Biden was talking about him like somebody he spent a few summers at camp with (68 to be exact).

Not to quibble, but where is any record of him hanging out with a dictator 68 times? https://t.co/hh5q4FWELa — JWF (@JammieWF) June 28, 2023

“I’m besties with the leader of China” isn’t the compelling message he thinks it is. https://t.co/paTPzQZKIW — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 28, 2023

One final question:

was that before or after Russia lost in Iraq? https://t.co/jNaRquKu4U — -- GEROMAN -- time will tell - 👀 -- (@GeromanAT) June 28, 2023

At this point we've lost track.

