Biden-related shot/chaser '5 days apart' exposes more weapons-grade #projection

As we told you yesterday, one particular claim among the many bombshell allegations about the Bidens from IRS whistleblowers included the following: Hunter Biden allegedly took a tax deduction on his payments to prostitutes (we checked with our accountant and it's not a recommended practice for anybody not in the protected class wishing to stay under the IRS radar).

That story brought with it the kind of shot & chaser that in all honesty isn't too surprising anymore:

As we always say, you just can't make this stuff up!

The shot:

It’s about time the super-wealthy start paying their fair share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 18, 2023

And the chaser:

Hunter Biden deducted payments to prostitute, sex club from his taxes: whistleblower https://t.co/6L9kxCZbuZ pic.twitter.com/B8QOPhEDsv — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2023

When you want to know what Biden and the Dems are up to just watch what they accuse everybody else of doing.

Whether it's taxes, guns, harsh legal penalties or special favors, Biden has shown the standards that he says apply to everyone don't apply to his own family, which is why yes, Hunter Biden is on the ballot https://t.co/Gzyl9JcsQG https://t.co/zkZeZmUIhr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2023

That's why so many people rolled their eyes hard when special counsel Jack Smith said that's "one set of laws that apply equally to everybody."

Sounds like a legitimate business expense to me... https://t.co/BIhuKJry6N — NOT President-Elect Randy (@randy77354) June 23, 2023

Maybe in "The Wolf of Wall Street" it'd be considered a legit biz expense -- and possibly for the president's son.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!