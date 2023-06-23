Biden-related shot/chaser '5 days apart' exposes more weapons-grade #projection

Chris Christie Gets Booed for Attacking Trump
Doug P.  |  2:26 PM on June 23, 2023

As we told you yesterday, one particular claim among the many bombshell allegations about the Bidens from IRS whistleblowers included the following: Hunter Biden allegedly took a tax deduction on his payments to prostitutes (we checked with our accountant and it's not a recommended practice for anybody not in the protected class wishing to stay under the IRS radar).

That story brought with it the kind of shot & chaser that in all honesty isn't too surprising anymore: 

As we always say, you just can't make this stuff up! 

The shot:

And the chaser:

When you want to know what Biden and the Dems are up to just watch what they accuse everybody else of doing.

That's why so many people rolled their eyes hard when special counsel Jack Smith said that's "one set of laws that apply equally to everybody."

Maybe in "The Wolf of Wall Street" it'd be considered a legit biz expense -- and possibly for the president's son.

