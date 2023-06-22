Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun...
Whistleblower: Hunter Biden deducted payments to hooker from his taxes

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 22, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The House Ways and Means Committee's press conference detailing an IRS whistleblower's accusation that the Justice Department impeded their investigation into Hunter Biden should be the top story on every news outlet, but it can't be found on any of the big news outlets' front pages.

One point we'd missed from the press conference was picked up by the Free Beacon; apparently, Hunter Biden deducted payments to hookers from his taxes.

Chuck Ross and Joseph Simonson report:

Hunter Biden deducted tens of thousands of dollars in payments he made to a prostitute and a sex club from his taxes, an IRS whistleblower told Congress.

The whistleblower, an IRS criminal investigator whose identity remains a mystery but who worked on the Biden tax probe, told members of the House Ways and Means Committee in a June 1 interview that Biden improperly deducted those expenses from his 2018 taxes.

That's one of the years covered under Biden's plea deal with federal prosecutors, which critics are deriding as a sweetheart deal. The whistleblower testimony fills in many of the gaps on how exactly Biden evaded paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.

Payments like the ones described, doled out to prostitutes and sex clubs, were not just unlawful tax deductions but also may have been violations of federal sex trafficking laws, the whistleblower alleged, if the prostitutes crossed state lines. And the IRS had indeed located records showing that Biden flew prostitutes across state lines, "paying for their travel, paying for their hotels."

And the smartest man Joe Biden knows was clever enough to keep video of himself and these prostitutes on his laptop.

No wonder these whistleblowers are coming forward … they spent years putting this case together all for it to turn into two misdemeanors and no jail time.

***

