Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar

House Republicans voted forward a measure to censure Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who went on to display why he's bereft of self-awareness while still loaded down with psychological projection:

Adam Schiff calls himself a "truth teller." pic.twitter.com/urVVUWL6Kx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023

"Truth teller"? LOL! If this guy actually thinks he's a "truth teller" he needs to commit himself to a psychological evaluation immediately.

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took it pretty hard. The member of Congress who ripped up a copy of Trump's State of the Union speech on camera as he concluded the speech had the audacity to act triggered by a lack of House decorum over the attempt to censure one of that body's biggest liars (and that's a high bar to clear):

Nancy Pelosi sounds ROUGH on the House floor.



"You look MISERABLE!" pic.twitter.com/dq6dmtKdEa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2023

Bragging about the "Inflation Reduction Act" was just the cherry on top of this particular lefty sundae (and Pelosi knows the best ice cream to use in that).

Boy, kind of feel sorry for Nancy.

The end of the libs is drawing near. https://t.co/SQ0hkjFhdT — Wis. U.P. North (@wis_north) June 21, 2023

Who invited crazy pants?! https://t.co/aKHORvPJUo — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) June 21, 2023

She still shows up every day. Pelosi doesn't have the gavel anymore but the lunacy is still intact.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!