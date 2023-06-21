Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar

Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
Doug P.  |  4:39 PM on June 21, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

House Republicans voted forward a measure to censure Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who went on to display why he's bereft of self-awareness while still loaded down with psychological projection:

"Truth teller"? LOL! If this guy actually thinks he's a "truth teller" he needs to commit himself to a psychological evaluation immediately. 

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took it pretty hard. The member of Congress who ripped up a copy of Trump's State of the Union speech on camera as he concluded the speech had the audacity to act triggered by a lack of House decorum over the attempt to censure one of that body's biggest liars (and that's a high bar to clear):

Bragging about the "Inflation Reduction Act" was just the cherry on top of this particular lefty sundae (and Pelosi knows the best ice cream to use in that).

She still shows up every day. Pelosi doesn't have the gavel anymore but the lunacy is still intact.

***

