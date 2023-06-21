Rep. Gaetz Grills Durham: 'You Were Part of the Cover Up!'
Rep. Adam Schiff sets new self-unawareness & projection records after censure vote

Doug P.  |  3:34 PM on June 21, 2023

Serial liar and Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff today saw a censure resolution advance on the second try for his role in years-worth of constant lies about Trump/Russia "collusion" (and so many other things): 

A revived GOP-led effort to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for his role in congressional investigations of former President Donald Trump moved ahead on Wednesday, one week after a similar measure failed.

Last week, 20 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to table the earlier resolution, blocking that effort to publicly reprimand him. Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, an ardent Trump supporter, then tweaked the measure to remove a potential $16 million fine for Schiff that several Republicans considered unconstitutional.

Democrats tried to table the new resolution on Wednesday, but the vote failed 208 to 218, with all Republicans voting to advance the measure. The motion to table needed a simple majority to pass.

At that point, Schiff was extra shameless, even for him.

The willful lack of self-awareness combined with the projection here is truly one for the political POS record books: 

Schiff's "oath"? Do members of Congress take an oath to lie constantly (some days that seems to be the case)? And if anybody tried to present Schiff with a badge of honor they'd quickly find that there's nothing to pin it to.

As is Schiff and "honor."

