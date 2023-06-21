Rep. Adam Schiff sets new self-unawareness & projection records after censure vote

Serial liar and Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff today saw a censure resolution advance on the second try for his role in years-worth of constant lies about Trump/Russia "collusion" (and so many other things):

A revived GOP-led effort to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for his role in congressional investigations of former President Donald Trump moved ahead on Wednesday, one week after a similar measure failed. Last week, 20 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to table the earlier resolution, blocking that effort to publicly reprimand him. Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, an ardent Trump supporter, then tweaked the measure to remove a potential $16 million fine for Schiff that several Republicans considered unconstitutional. Democrats tried to table the new resolution on Wednesday, but the vote failed 208 to 218, with all Republicans voting to advance the measure. The motion to table needed a simple majority to pass.

At that point, Schiff was extra shameless, even for him.

The willful lack of self-awareness combined with the projection here is truly one for the political POS record books:

Adam Schiff calls himself a "truth teller." pic.twitter.com/urVVUWL6Kx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023

SCHIFF: "I wear this partisan vote as a badge of honor, knowing that I have lived my oath, knowing that I have done my duty...I would do so again in a heartbeat!" pic.twitter.com/uHn7awioAh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2023

Schiff's "oath"? Do members of Congress take an oath to lie constantly (some days that seems to be the case)? And if anybody tried to present Schiff with a badge of honor they'd quickly find that there's nothing to pin it to.

A truth teller on Bizarro Earth — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 21, 2023

#REMINDER: Adam Schiff read parts of the Steele dossier into the Congressional Record, and claimed that it contained “smoking gun evidence” that would lead to Trump’s removal from office. https://t.co/r5nMFVSiCS — ryuge (@0ryuge) June 21, 2023

Truthfulness and Schiff are mutually exclusive https://t.co/2H4pXKuhbr — Faelandart (@faelandart) June 21, 2023

As is Schiff and "honor."

