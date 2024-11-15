Lying liar Whoopi Tries to Slander a Hometown Bakery, but Her Story Is...
Scientific American Editor in Chief, Laura Helmuth Resigns - Science Saved

CNN: Plenty of Crying and Hugging in Justice Dept. Hallways After Trump's Gaetz Nomination

Doug P.  |  12:09 PM on November 15, 2024
Twitchy

President-Elect Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz to be the next Attorney General has caused a mass triggering inside the Beltway machine. The Swamp is definitely nervous, especially inside the Justice Department

Many rank-and-file Justice Department staffers — who were already dreading what Trump might do at the DOJ — were flabbergasted by the Gaetz announcement. “This is completely wild. It’s so out of bounds, it’s just shocking,” said one career DOJ lawyer, who was granted anonymity out of concerns about retaliation. “He’s there for one purpose: to enact retribution. I’m pretty sure he doesn’t have a grand vision about the future of the department. I can’t imagine how this isn’t going to scare people even more.”

There are also reports that DOJ officials will resign if Gaetz ends up as Attorney General. 

Where's our tiny violin?

CNN also reported that there was crying and hugging in the hallways of the Justice Department after Trump made the announcement about Gaetz. 

The way the CNN host framed that made it unclear if DOJ officials were the ones crying and hugging, or if reporters were joining them. In any case, the delicate nature of some federal workers has been on full display these last several days and it's only going to get worse (or better depending how you look at it). 

Pass the popcorn!

