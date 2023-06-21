James Clapper is NOT going to admit the Hunter laptop 'disinfo' letter was trumped-up

Last month the New York Post reported something most people already either knew or sensed: The infamous letter signed by over 50 former U.S. intelligence officials calling stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents a likely Russian "disinformation campaign" was a fabricated effort to give Joe Biden a talking point to dismiss the issue at a presidential debate:

The ex-CIA chief who wrote the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials attempting to discredit The Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop told another former top intelligence official that he was drafting it as a “talking point” for Joe Biden to use during a debate with President Donald Trump. Former acting CIA Director Michael Morell told fellow former CIA boss John Brennan in an Oct. 19, 2020, email — obtained by Just the News — that he was attempting to give Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign some ammunition to “push back on Trump” during the debate as he urged Brennan to sign on to the letter calling Hunter Biden’s laptop a possible Russian disinformation operation. “Can I add your name to this list?” Morell asks Brennan in the email. “Trying to give the campaign, particularly during the debate on [Oct. 22, 2020], a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue,” Morell explains, admitting the letter was to help Biden during his showdown with Trump.

One of the former intel officials who signed the letter was ex-DNI James Clapper, and guess who's now doubling down to avoid admitting the letter was a trumped-up (if you'll pardon the expression) effort so Dems and the media could censor reports about the story as "misinformation":

lying criminal James Clapper tells CNN’s @kaitlancollins he doesn’t regret signing the Hunter Biden laptop letter and doubles down that it still might be the “black hand of the Russians”. QAnon level psychopaths run our intelligence apparatus. pic.twitter.com/8wFiA9J9Lt — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 21, 2023

Last night James Clapper was on CNN doubling down on the lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation and this morning House Democrats are doubling down on Russiagate. Incredible. https://t.co/KdcJLbKIll — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 21, 2023

Democrats aren't about to let their favorite pet narrative of the last few years go. Heck, Rep. Jerrold Nadler this morning even criticized John Durham for not finding evidence to corroborate the Left's BS story.

I'm just relieved Kaitlan Collins was so eager to interrupt Clapper to set the record straight. </s> https://t.co/P2sHEK0GYs — Beorn (@Beorn2000) June 21, 2023

Collins knows what Clapper is there to do, and telling the truth isn't it.

